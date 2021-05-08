Help Thousands of India’s Children Build a Future of Hope Beyond COVID-19. Here’s How

The exponential rise in COVID-19 infections and subsequent deaths in 2021 has been far more devastating for children than the first wave, particularly for those from underprivileged communities. From their education taking a backseat, to them being in dire need of immediate support — children across India have been forced to retreat several steps back in their journeys towards a future of hope.

While many children are losing their parents to the deadly virus, many see their parents suffer financially due to job losses. Additionally, the lack of awareness and fear makes their extended families and neighbours hesitant when helping these children. In such tumultuous times, the children of India are staring at an uncertain future and need all the help we can send their way.

To address this urgent crisis, The Better India has launched ‘To India’s Children’ — a campaign as part of which we are working with various NGOs across India to help children fight the impact of COVID-19. These organisations, spread across the country, aim to help children by providing them access to education, nutrition, shelter, support and more. The NGOs we are currently working with include the following:

1. Snehalaya

Maharashtra-based Snehalaya has been working with impoverished women and children since 1989. From victims of human trafficking to children of sex workers, the NGO provides rehabilitation opportunities and looks after their health. One of its initiatives also helps abandoned babies find homes. Close to 500 infants have found homes since 2004.

During the pandemic, the NGO used its 24/7 helpline numbers to meet many requests from migrant workers and COVID-19 infected patients. They arranged for ambulances, helped patients get free treatment, distributed food, helped migrant workers return home safely and more.

Close to 3,00,000 people have been benefited so far. Their COVID-19 care centres and shelter homes for children are also one of their key initiatives, for which they aim to raise Rs 20,81,500 to cover expenses like sanitation kits, groceries, and cooking cylinders for 150 beneficiaries.

2. Ek Tara

Ek Tara from West Bengal aims to raise Rs 19,12,500 for tablets in the classroom, sanitation kits and data packs for 150 students. This is to help children from underprivileged families access the internet for online education, now that schools have closed.

The organisation was started in 2011 to work with children of migrant workers who live on a hand-to-mouth existence. Due to an absence of social, health and education security, the children are stuck in a poverty loop.

Ek Tara helps such children with access to holistic education, health and vocational skills. In the first wave, the organisation had raised funds for ration kits, teleclasses, internet packs and other such COVID-19 relief materials.

3. Rouble Nagi Art Foundation

Rouble Nagi Art Foundation (RNAF) has converted their balwadis, or daycares, into covid-care centres for children from less privileged households, whose parents (one or both) have tested positive for coronavirus or have lost their lives to the virus.

These centres are equipped with beds, ration, study material and more — all free for the children. The foundation needs to raise Rs 18,81,00,000 for ration kits that will benefit 2,500 children.

4. Parikrama Foundation:

Bengaluru-based Parikrma NGO has provided free CBSE education and nutrition to hundreds of children living in 80 slums across the city.

They take care of the entire education of their wards, right from kindergarten to college through their four schools and one junior college. Their target is to raise approximately Rs 21,25,000 for sanitation kits, smartphones and groceries — which will benefit 1700 children.

Last year, their stellar efforts helped 7,000 people avail meals. Also, 300 digital tablets were distributed along with data packs worth Rs 250 each.

Join us:

The Better India looks forward to partnering with individuals and organisations who are willing to support this cause financially or in kind.

If you are an individual looking to donate funds, please donate here and help us spread the work.

If you are looking to:

Make an institutional contribution

Or to make a contribution in kind with things like groceries, sanitation kits, smart devices or more

Please write to suveni@thebetterindia.com.

Together, let’s stand with India’s children and help them rise against the impact of COVID-19

Edited by Vinayak Hegde