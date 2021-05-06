IIT Mandi Announces 43 Non-Teaching Vacancies, Salary Up To Rs 56,100/Month

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Mandi has announced the recruitment of non-teaching vacancies. There are 43 vacancies available, and selected candidates will be eligible for a salary up to Rs 56,100/month, depending on which post they apply for, and their qualifications and experience.

Who can apply?

There are eight different posts — technical officer superintendent (1), junior technical superintendent (5), sports officer (1), lab technician, junior superintendent (6), junior superintendent rajbhasha (1), junior engineer (3), junior laboratory assistant (14), and junior assistant (12).

For the position of technical officer (superintendent), the candidate must be an undergraduate of mechanical or production engineering with five years of experience. Or, the applicant must have completed their master’s in mechanical or production engineering with one year of relevant experience.

Candidates who wish to apply for the position of sports officer must have a Master’s degree in physical education or sports science.

For the position of junior technical superintendent, candidates with a Bachelor’s degree in science and five years of relevant experience are eligible. For junior superintendent, candidates with a bachelor’s degree and eight years of relevant experience can apply.

For the Junior superintendent (Rajbhasha) post, candidates must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in Hindi and should be well versed in Microsoft software.

For the position of junior engineer (civil), the candidate must have a bachelor’s degree or diploma in civil engineering with one or three years of experience respectively.

Candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in science or a diploma in any engineering stream are eligible to apply for the position of junior laboratory assistant.

For the Junior assistant position candidates who have completed any bachelor’s or master’s degree with 55% marks and one year of experience can apply.

How to apply

Before applying for any position, the candidate must read through the official notification to know the eligibility criteria in detail.

If you wish to apply for any of the eight posts, you must first register as a new user on the IIT Mandi recruitment portal.

Once you have registered, select the post you wish to apply for and start filling the application form.

Upload the necessary self-attested documents and submit the form.

Important: An online application fee of Rs 100 is applicable, and the last date to apply is 4 June 2021.

Things to remember

Selected candidates will be offered a contract for five years, after which they may be terminated.

If a candidate is not suitable for the applied position, they may be considered for a post with lower pay or one that requires lesser experience.

Documents uploaded by the candidate must be in proper format i.e. they should be on the organisation’s or educational institute’s letterhead.

To know more, you can visit the official website or refer to the detailed notification.