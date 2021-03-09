HPCL Recruitment 2021: 39 Vacancies For CAs & Engineers, Earn Up To Rs 42 Lakh/Year

H/industan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), an Indian public sector oil and gas company has invited applications for 39 vacancies. Candidates that meet the eligibility criteria can apply online via the official website.

Things to know

There are 12 different job roles available. The jobs available are for chartered accountants (CA), research and development engineers and petrochemical professionals. There are 25 vacancies for the position of CA, 11 vacancies for R&D engineers and 3 vacancies for petrochemical professionals. Selected candidates will be eligible to earn up to Rs 42 lakhs per year. The last date to apply is 31 March for the role of CA and petrochemical professionals. Candidates applying for research and development roles can apply before 15 April 2021.

Who can apply?

For the role of CA: Candidates that have qualified in the CA exam from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) with at least 50% marks are eligible to apply. For the roles related to R&D: Candidates that have a PhD in chemical engineering, petrochemical engineering or any other stream relevant to chemical sciences can apply. For the petrochemical professional roles: Candidates holding any engineering degree are eligible to apply.

How to apply?

Candidates are requested to visit the official website and read through the official notifications. Then, candidates must register themselves as a new user on the platform by providing their names, email addresses and mobile numbers. Once the provisional username and password is received on email, login again to access the application form. Fill out the necessary information and upload the required documents. Finally, preview the filled application form and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Important dates and links

The last date to apply for the roles of CA and Petrochemical professionals is 31 March 2021. The last date to apply for the roles of R&D engineers is 15 April 2021. Here is the detailed eligibility criteria for the role of Chartered Accountant, R&D engineer, and petrochemical professional. To generate your provisional username and password, register here.

To know more visit the official website.