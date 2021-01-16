Top 10 Questions About the COVID-19 Vaccines Answered by Experts

India’s drug regulator has approved two vaccine candidates — Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, and Pune-based Serum Institute’s Covishield. According to news reports, the vaccination drive across the country is set to begin from January 16 and the first phase of vaccine delivery will cover around three crore healthcare and frontline workers. These include sanitation workers, police officers, and disaster management volunteers.

The first batches of Covisheld vaccines left from Pune early this morning for Delhi and 12 other cities, four days ahead of the administration drive. Reports state that the 478 boxes of vaccines are being transported in temperate-controlled trucks.

Despite these developments, several questions have been raised regarding delivery phases, the number of doses required, and how long it will take for the antibodies to develop, among others.

Some of these questions have been addressed here, based on expert opinion:

