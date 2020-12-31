Exam Date, Notification of SSC CGL 2021 Is Out: Check Out Preparation Tips From Toppers

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application form for the Combined Graduate Level Posts (CGL). Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSC CGL 2020 on or before 31 January 2021.

Things to know

All application forms need to be filled out on the official SSC website here.

The application form requires candidates to fill out all basic details, which includes their contact details, photograph, and signature.

Candidates with a Bachelor’s degree can apply for this position.

The examination is scheduled to be held between 29 May to 7 June 2021 and will be conducted online.

For a detailed eligibility criteria list, click here.

Important dates

Dates for submission of online applications: Between 29 December 2020 to 31 January 2021

Last date and time for receipt of online applications is 31 January 2021 by 11.30 p.m.

Last date for making online fee payment is 2 February 2021.

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: is 4 February 2021 by 11.30 p.m.

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of the bank) is 6 February 2021. Schedule of Computer Based Examination: 29 May 2021 to 7 June 2021

How to register?

Candidates who are applying for the SSC CGL 2021 examination need to fill out an application form with the following details – mobile number, e-mail id, Aadhaar number, and information about the board examination.

Do ensure that your email id mentioned is accurate since all formal communication will be routed through it.

Once the registration process is started make sure it is completed within 14 days, else the registration details saved until then will be deleted.

Once the final submit button is clicked, a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your email and mobile number that needs to be entered to complete the registration process.

After the registration process is completed, candidates will be allowed to make changes to the basic details only twice.

If you are planning on appearing for this examination, here are some tips from toppers of various batches.

The duration of the SSC CGL 2021 exam is 60 minutes and there is no sectional time division, which means that candidates are at liberty to attempt any section first and spend as much time as they require on it.

Topics like puzzles, figure-based questions, analogy, coding-decoding, series, are particularly scoring. Candidates must try and attempt these questions first and then move on to the more versatile ones.

It is advised by previous year toppers that candidates spend time solving previous year question papers to get a sense of the kind of questions asked.

While there is no time allotment for each section, during the time you spend on mock papers, candidates must attempt at least 15-20 questions within 20 minutes, with reasonable accuracy. This will help when the candidate is answering the final answer paper.

Do make notes when preparing, this will be especially beneficial when attempting the General Awareness paper. Relying on notes to follow a chronology of historical facts, events, and dates will help candidates frame their answers better.

For the General Awareness section, candidates can try and attempt at least 75 questions in a span of 30 minutes every day.

Anjali Yadav, who secured an All India Rank of 318 in 2017 in her second attempt says, “Attempting mock papers before my second attempt helped a lot. I had also devised a strategy to follow while attempting the exam paper.” She also emphasises on using NCERT and ICSE textbooks for Mathematics, in particular for geometry. “It is important to get all your doubts cleared, whether big or small,” she says.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)