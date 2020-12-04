SBI Invites Application for 8500 Job Vacancies: Dates, Eligibility & Salary

The only qualification required for State Bank of India Apprentice posts is a graduate degree from a recognised university or institute.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 8,500 vacancies for various posts of apprentices across the country. Candidates must be graduates and must appear for an online examination to get the job. Interviews will not be taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They will have to go through a training period of three years. “The selected apprentices should be willing to qualify in the examinations of IIBF (JAIIB/CAIIB) during three years apprenticeship engagement in the bank,” the notification states.

The online application began on 20 November 2020 and will end on 10 December 2020.

Apprentice. This is not an employee in the SBI bank.

Age, Educational Qualification & Fees

The only qualification required for the posts is a graduate degree from a recognised university or institute.

The candidate should be aged between 20 and 28 as on 31 December 2020. For SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates, there is relaxation in the upper age limit.

There is no application fee for persons belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories. Unreserved candidates will have to pay Rs 300.

Stipend

The apprentices are eligible for a monthly stipend of Rs 15,000 in the first year from SBI. It will be increased to Rs 16,500 in the second year and to 19,000 in the final year.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online applications is 10 December 2020.

The tentative exam date from SBI will be in January 2021.

Structure of SBI Online Test

General/Financial Awareness

Quantitative Aptitude

General English

Reasoning Ability & Computer Aptitude

Total Marks: 100

Final Selection will be subject to:

Verification of eligibility

Qualifying in a test of specified opted local language

Declared fit in the medical examination

Please note: The state-wise waiting list will be maintained for one year from the date of result of the engagement of apprentices or next engagement exercise, whichever is earlier.

How to Apply to SBI

Click here for the ‘New Registration’ link.

Fill in the basic information like name and contact details and press ‘continue’.

Upload your scanned signature and photograph in the second section.

Fill the other educational details in the third section and preview it in the fourth one.

Finally, make the payment and take a print out of the application form.

Key Things to Note

All candidates (except those belonging to North-Eastern states where an alternate ID proof will do) should produce Aadhaar number before engagement, i.e. contract signing for doing the SBI apprenticeship training.

The candidate should not have undergone apprenticeship either in SBI or in any other organisation earlier.

Candidates who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after the attainment of the educational qualifications, shall not be eligible for the post

To know more, read the detailed notification here.

Edited by Yoshita Rao