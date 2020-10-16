Fellowship with Monthly Stipend of Rs. 1 Lakh to Help Professionals Launch Startups

Kalaari Capital, an early stage venture capital firm is launching a two-year fellowship program for young professionals to develop a deeper understanding of the Indian startup ecosystem.

Kalaari Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm based in Bengaluru. They are launching a Fellowship program for young professionals to develop a deeper understanding and get a first-hand experience of the Indian startup ecosystem. The two-year program offers an opportunity to learn about venture capital, entrepreneurship and startups.

The curriculum includes a structured experience where fellows work on projects that include sector research, portfolio management, and investment support. Some skills the fellows will learn include financial modelling, investment analysis, content writing, marketing, and branding.

Who can apply?

The organisation is looking for ambitious professionals with 1-6 years of experience across diverse backgrounds who are keen on exploring a career in venture capital.

According to the official website, the candidate who wishes to apply must be a self-starter, ambitious thinker, and a team player who can collaborate effectively in group settings. The candidate must also have an understanding of the latest technological trends and their impact on markets, economy and the future.

About the fellowship

Those selected for the fellowship will work with senior members at Kalaari and the apprenticeship model encourages fellows to develop a leadership voice based on insights.

This program is designed in a 1+1 year model. While it is recommended that fellows complete two years — if someone would like to drop out to pursue their learning journey at the end of year one, they are provided with a transition based on the fellow’s future interest.

In the first year of the fellowship, attendees will receive a stipend of Rs 1 Lakh/month. If the candidate continues to pursue the second year then the stipend will be reviewed according to their performance.

Post the program, Kalaari provides significant support to pursue future career interests. To know more, you can connect with professionals who attended the previous fellowship programs.

If you wish to apply, fill the form provided here before October 30th. If you are selected, further interviews will be conducted in stages.

To know more visit their official website.