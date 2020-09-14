Join DRDO as a Research Associate Position, With a Stipend of Rs 54,000. Apply Now

The DRDO has announced that it will conduct an online interview to recruit four Research Associates.

The Defence Research Development Organisation has announced four vacancies for the Research Associate (RA) position in the Hyderabad Research Centre Imarat (RCI). The RCI is considered as the ‘Avionics Hub’ of the DRDO and is responsible for the design, development, and production of missile avionics such as Power supply systems, radio frequency seeker, and more.

Selected candidates will be onboarded temporarily for two years, and are eligible for a stipend of Rs 54,000 per month.

Posts available

Research Associate (01)

Area of research – Cold Atom Generation, Cold Atom Manipulation (Theoretical / Experimental)

Essential Qualifications –

Ph.D. in cold atom-based applications and related areas.

Or

First Class M. Sc graduate in Physics/ Laser Physics/ Atomic Physics with four years of research experience.

Or

First Class M.Tech graduate in Physics/ Laser Physics/ Atomic Physics with at least three years of research experience.

Research Associate (02)

Area of research – Laser Physics

Essential Qualifications –

A Ph.D. in Physics / Laser Physics with M. Sc degree in Physics/ Laser Physics/ Applied Physics.

Or

First Class M. Sc graduate in Physics/ Laser Physics/ Applied Physics with at least four years of research experience.

Or

First Class M. Tech in Applied Optics/ Electronics/ Applied Physics/ Laser Physics with three years of research experience.

Research Associate (03)

Area of research – Deep Learning / Machine Learning / Artificial Intelligence / Computer Vision

Essential Qualifications –

Ph.D. in Computer Science / Data Science / Artificial Intelligence with specialization in Deep Learning / Machine Learning.

Or

First Class M. Sc graduate in Computer Science / Computer Engineering with four years of research experience in Deep Learning / Artificial Learning / Machine Learning / Computer Vision.

Or

First Class M. Tech graduate in Computer Science Engineering with three years of research experience in Deep Learning / Machine Learning / Artificial Intelligence / Computer Vision.

Research Associate (04)

Area of research – Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS) device fabrication using microfabrication technologies

Essential Qualifications –

A Ph.D. in Applied Physics / Electronic Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Nanotechnology having done research work in the area of design, fabrication, testing, and packaging of MEMS devices / Semiconductor devices.

Or

First Class M. Tech graduate in solid-state technology / Optics / Solid-state materials / Metallurgical and Materials Engg / Nanotechnology / Mechanical Engg / Electronics Engg with at least three years of research experience in the area of design, fabrication, testing, and packaging of MEMS devices / Semiconductor devices.

How to apply?

Step 1 – Visit the official website and read through the prerequisites mentioned.

Step 2 – Agree to the terms and conditions to begin the verification process.

Step 3 – Enter your Aadhar number, phone number, and email address and select the position you are applying for.

Step 4 – Fill out the application by entering the necessary information, uploading required documents in pdf format, and passport size photo in jpeg format.

Things to remember

Candidates who have submitted their thesis or dissertations will also be eligible to apply.

Online interview will be conducted on September 28, 2020

Selected candidates must produce proof of their award of the degree or certificate from their Institute/ University at the time of joining.

Candidates must not be over 35 years of age on the day of the interview. The age limit shall be relaxable for the candidates belonging to SC/ST and OBC communities. Refer to the official notification to know more.

Applications will be accepted only through an online mode.

If you need to clarify any information you can call: 040-2430 6635/ 5014 or E-mail: Hrdg@rcilab.in

To know more visit the official website or refer to the official notification.