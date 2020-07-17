8 Bengaluru Clinics & Labs That Perform COVID-19 Tests at Your Home

For senior citizens, comorbid individuals or those severely ill, going to a crowded hospital is a major risk. Here’s how to do it at home in Bengaluru.

The COVID-19 pandemic in India has now crossed the 1 million mark. At present, the national doubling rate stands at an alarming 20 days. Bengaluru, especially, has experienced a sudden surge in the number of COVID-19 cases, with the doubling rate being five times that of the national average.

If you are experiencing any of the commonly recognised symptoms of COVID-19, it is best advised to get yourself tested as soon as possible, with doctor’s advice.

Though Bengaluru has an ample number of COVID-19 testing labs, both government and private, the authorities are advising senior citizens, comorbid individuals and patients with severe symptoms to get tested at home.

Both Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and certain private diagnostic labs in the city are offering the facility of doorstep collection of samples for patients exhibiting mild to severe symptoms of the disease, especially those who are symptomatic primary contacts.

Here is a list of centres offering doorstep facilities for COVID-19 testing.

1. BBMP

BBMP has started mobile fever clinics/COVID-19 testing labs which will collect samples from houses across Bengaluru upon prior intimation. The facility is available even during the ongoing lockdown. These mobile clinics are plying in red zones of the city and citizens can get in touch with them through the zone-wise helpline numbers listed below:



Each clinic comprises a team of one doctor, three nurses, one laboratory technician and a few volunteers who facilitate the collection of samples and screening of citizens. The collected swabs are tested by Biognosys Technologies, authorised by ICMR. One has to spend Rs 3,750 for a test in these clinics.

Old KSRTC buses and other vehicles have been equipped with necessary medical instruments and converted into these mobile clinics, which were flagged off in May 2020.

2. Shree Poly Clinic & Lab

One of Bengaluru’s largest Primary Physician Clinics is offering COVID-19 sampling test at your home. They collect nasal or throat swab from the suspected patient for RT-PCR testing at their laboratory, the result of which is conveyed thereafter to the patient.



The doorstep collection is being done in strict accordance with government guidelines. You can avail the facility upon booking a prior appointment at 9986659710 or mediinnovate@gmail.com.

For more information, contact at 080 4680 1985.



3. Infinity Diagnostic Labs



This Bengaluru-based laboratory is providing home sample collection for COVID-19 testing. At Rs 1350, you can opt for a SARS-COV2 antibody test of a blood sample, which can provide faster results than the RT-PCR examination.

Contact at 8660922014 to book a doorstep appointment with Infinity Diagnostic Lab at your preferred time and date.

4. Thyrocare

Thyrocare, one of India’s leading chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories, is also accommodating at-home testing facility in their COVID-19 testing packages. One can avail two types of testing for the same:



Antibody Test (Method – ELISA )

Antibody-GT Test (Method – ELISA & CLIA )

Priced at Rs 600 and Rs 1000 respectively, the Thyrocare tests are less expensive and portray a high accuracy rate. You can avail the tests here – https://areyouhealthy.in/covid-19-antibody-test/



https://areyouhealthy.in/covid-19-antibody-gt-test/



One can also book a home test with Thyrocare through the 1Mg app.

5. SRL Diagnostics

Apparently the largest diagnostic chain in India, SRL Diagnostic Labs have joined hands with home maintenance company Housejoy to launch mobile clinic vans in Bengaluru.

“The city has already been divided into zones basis the number of active coronavirus cases present in the area which has further limited the access of people and hence it’s important to ensure that healthcare facility is available at the doorstep,” said Arindam Haldar, CEO, in an interview with Outlook.

Launched in May, each of these mobile clinics is equipped to conduct up to 300 tests in a day.



Contact SRL Diagnostics at their website http://www.srlworld.com/ or call at 1800222000 for more details.

6. Aster Labs



The clinic provides the facility for home collection of samples for COVID-19 testing. Once contacted through their register helpline 080 4555 3333, they will help you book an appointment at your home. After you furnish a prescription from an authorised physician advising COVID-19 test as well as a valid government ID, trained professionals from the clinic will come and collect the samples from the patient.



The test at Aster Labs is currently priced at Rs 4500.

7. Manipal Hospitals



The super speciality hospital chain is offering home sample collection facility for registered patients. One can book a prior appointment through their Home Care Lab helpline – 9591140000.

8. Apollo Diagnostics Bangalore

Top diagnostic and private healthcare company Apollo is also offering home sample collection for COVID-19 in Bengaluru. To book an appointment with Apollo, you need to provide a prescription from an authorised medical practitioner and a valid government ID as well as a referral form available here – https://www.apollodiagnostics.in/details/covid-19-rt-pcr-bengaluru/.



However, Apollo Diagnostics have paused their home testing facility at the moment due to the lockdown restrictions. They will resume their services as soon as the lockdown is lifted. Meanwhile, you can get tested for COVID -19 at any Apollo Diagnostics clinic near you.



(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)