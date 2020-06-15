IIM-B Offers Internship With Monthly Stipend upto Rs. 35,000. Here’s How to Apply.

As an intern, you would be responsible for scheduling online sessions, co-ordinate with the IIM-B IT team and monitor the chatbox, creation of groups, etc.

In order to facilitate e-learning, Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru (IIM-B), is looking to hire a few ‘Academic Interns’ for online classroom support to aid its online education. This is a temporary post and the academic intern will be required to help for a period of three months, which may be extended up to six months, depending on the requirement.

What does the position entail?

As an academic intern, you would be responsible for scheduling the online sessions, co-ordinate with the IIM-B IT team and monitor the chatbox, creation of groups, to provide effective support to faculty during online lectures/ teaching in the classroom. Selected candidates will be provided with the required training.

• Monitor online chats during classroom engagement,

• Provide a summary of chats to the faculty during the class,

• Explore new online tools to convert face-to-face pedagogical approaches to the online environment,

• Transcribing and captioning the video content.

Qualification

• Those who wish to apply for this position should have completed Post Graduate/ Master’s Degree/ MBA/ Diploma recently in any discipline with good written and oral communication skills in English.

• Candidates are required to be proficient in operating computer systems, and be well-versed in MS Office and also familiar with ZOOM, Webex, Teams, and other online education apps.

• If selected for the position, the interns will get a consolidated stipend of Rs 35,000 per month.

• Once selected, the candidate must be willing to join immediately.

• The last date for sending in applications is 19 June 2020.

• Only those candidates who are shortlisted will be intimated.

How to apply?

• Login to the official website here

• Fill out the registration form, which includes details like e-mail address, home address, and date of birth.

For more details click here.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

