FASTag Users, You’ll Have to Pay Double If You Don’t Follow This New Rule

In fact, SBI has warned all its customers using the bank’s FASTag to follow the latest Ministry of Road Transport and Highways guideline to avoid fines.

Promotion

As per the updated FASTag rule released by the Ministry of Road Transport Highways (MoRTH) on 15 May 2020, if a vehicle is fitted with a FASTag, which is non-functional or invalid, the car owner can be penalised with double the fee applicable to the vehicle category.

The updated rule is in accordance with the notification GSR 298 E released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on 15 May 2020. The press release stated the following:

“The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued notification GSR 298 E, dated 15 May 2020 for amendment in the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 which provide that if a vehicle which is not fitted with FASTag or the vehicle is without a valid or functional FASTag, enters into “FASTag lane” of the Fee plazas, then they shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the fee applicable to that category of vehicles.” read the press release.

Read the official announcement here: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1624654

Earlier, only the vehicles without FASTag were charged this fine if they entered a designated FASTag lane at the fee plazas.

FASTags were made compulsory by the Government of India from 15 December 2019 onwards, and so far, a total of 1.68 crore have been issued in the country.

SBI’s Warning to its FASTag users

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an advisory to all its customers who use the bank’s FASTag, to strictly follow the latest FASTag guidelines, to avoid paying hefty fines.

The bank informed its customers of the same, with a tweet from its official account on 18 May.

We request all our SBI FASTag customers not to enter a FASTag lane of the Fee plazas without a FASTag or without a valid or functional FASTag to avoid higher fee payment.For more info: https://t.co/YZTx3UYxUs #FASTag #TollPlaza pic.twitter.com/kO7vPmgmcC — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) May 18, 2020

SBI FASTag fees and charges

SBI charges Rs 100 for issuance of FASTag in all categories of vehicles. This amount is inclusive of all taxes.

On applying for an SBI FASTag, the customer will be charged a security amount which is specific to the class of the vehicle. The amount will be refunded when the customer closes the FASTag account.

A minimum balance amount should be maintained in the FASTag account as per the vehicle type. Click this link to know more .

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)

Support the voice of unsung heroes and extra-ordinary citizens We believe that It is essential for a country like ours to have a voice that celebrates unsung heroes, gives a platform for change makers, inspires millions of people. By using the power of constructive journalism, we want to change India – one story at a time. While we do have advertising revenues, they aren’t enough to cover the costs of bringing all these stories to you. So, if you believe in us and a better India, and want this positive news movement to grow, then do consider supporting us via the above buttons. Have questions? Do read our FAQs

Like this story? Or have something to share?

Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com

Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Spread Positivity : Share this story with friends.