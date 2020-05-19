Cattle Feed Seller’s Daughter Studies at Night, Aces 12th Boards With 98.86 Percentile

“My parents wish to see me as a doctor and I aspire to make them proud. I am currently preparing for next year’s medical entrance exam.”

“I did not get much chance to study during the daytime as I help in the household chores. So I would stay awake at night and complete my syllabus,” says 17-year-old Neha Yadav who secured 98.86 percentile in the recently announced Class 12th results of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board.

Sitting in their two-room tenement that houses nine members of her family in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, her father, who sells cattle feed grass and earns a meagre income for the family, cannot be more proud of his daughter. He dreams of her becoming a successful doctor someday.

Neha is a student of Rashtra Bharti Hindi High School in Ahmedabad where she has studied since her primary classes. Acing her exams seems to be a norm for this hardworking girl, as two years ago, she had secured a 98 per cent score and 99.49 percentile in her Class 10 board examination. She then chose the PCM/B stream with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology as the elective for her plus two studies.

Unfailing Support from her Teachers

Worried about her family’s financial constraints, Neha was reluctant to take up science in plus two since the course is comparatively more expensive than Commerce or Humanities. But it has always been her wish to pursue the field. She admits to receiving support from her teachers, who encouraged her to take up her stream of choice.

“I am extremely grateful to my teachers who supported me throughout. They would arrange extra classes for me and helped me with lessons even after school hours. I would especially mention our principal sir, Pradip Gupta who helped me in every way possible,” shares Neha.

Aspiring to Become a Doctor

Neha stays in a joint family with her parents, two siblings, her uncle and his family. The nine members share a two-room home where Neha would often have to help with the household chores during the day. She manages to find a peaceful corner for studying only at night when the house would be asleep.

Her parents are naturally happy at their daughter’s achievement, especially as despite grappling with financial difficulties, they have always prioritised their children’s education. Neha’s elder brother is now pursuing a degree in Commerce while her younger sister will soon be promoted to Class 12.

Presently, Neha is preparing for next year’s NEET entrance examination with her usually focus and attention. We wish her the best for her future endeavours.

(Edited by Saiqua Sultan)

