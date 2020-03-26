Senior Citizens Living Alone? City-Wise Helplines That’ll Deliver Essentials

Across the world, senior citizens have been identified as the most vulnerable groups when it comes to the Coronavirus.
With a nationwide lockdown being implemented since March 25, it is inevitable that the senior citizens in India, who live alone, may face more challenges than the younger generation. To ensure their safety, free helplines have been opened in various cities, so that they can get help at their fingertips.
Here are 7 of them:
1. Pan India COVID-19 Helplines
Caremongers: Call 9591168886 for home delivery of food, medicines, groceries, and other essentials.
DocsApp: Call on 080 4719 3443 for medical assistance and guidance
2. Ahmedabad- You can call NGO volunteers during the COVID-19 lockdown
Ankit Malhotra, who works with the Swara Smile Foundation, can deliver food at your doorstep. You can get in touch with him on 9265255908 or 8306596333.
3. Chennai: Multiple COVID-19 Helplines for area-specific needs
Bhoomika Trust- Pan Chennai COVID-19 Helpline- 044-46314726
These are the numbers of volunteers helping senior citizens in specific areas. Call them for groceries, medicine or cooked food.
Advaith Shivram, Valasaravakkam – 7358516184
J S Sekar, Saligramam /Ashoknagar – 98400 47101
Veeramani Raju, Valasaravakkam – 9841068548
Sriram, Kodambakkam – 9840079929
Nancy, Kolathur – 89254 04028
Vinoth, Chrompet – 9551305656
Thomas, Thiruvanmiyur – 9884555533
Moses Robinson, Pallavaram – 9600143138
4. Hyderabad- Call for groceries during the COVID-19 lockdowns
Delivery App ‘One Big Family’ has launched a free helpline to offer free delivery services to senior citizens. For all your grocery, medicine, and vegetable needs, call 18005725200. Or you can download their app on your Android or Apple phones.
5. Kolkata: Police set up a helpline during COVID-19 lockdowns
Anuj Sharma, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, tweeted, “Many fellow Kolkatans who live abroad hv elderly relatives in Kolkata. Please contact us in need & we will do all we can to ensure your family stays healthy & safe. We will fight this battle together. Sr.Ctzn Helpline No. 9830088884”
6. Mumbai: Avail free delivery of essentials
Call or drop a WhatsApp message to the following numbers for free home delivery of essentials. Message your name, address, and requirement, so it’s easy for the volunteers.
Andheri East: Amith Dhanraj Bardia: 9320089690
Andheri West: Rajesh Jain: 9820236181
Bandra (West): Vishal Mirpuri: 98213 21622
Dadar/Mahim: Ankit Parekh: 9820050288
Khar West- Vickaash Agarwal: 9980730991
Parel: Manan Soni: 9594088610
Santa Cruz/Vile Parle: Kumar: 9820133503
Sion/Wadala/Bhakti Park: Ajay Kinger: 8652710275
Thane: Priyank Agarwal: 9321324242
Vashi: Vaibhav Sachdev: 9933676707 | Kamlesh Jain: 9820101606
Worli: Piyush Khemka: 8454067700 | Sunit Aggarwal: 9322277552
7. Pune: Call these helplines for essentials or tiffin delivery
Friends @ senior citizens operate in Pune and PCMC area. Currently, they have about 300 volunteers, of which 75 are active at any given time. They provide essential items like groceries, medicines as well as the transport to hospitals for check-ups and tiffin services. You can get in touch with them on 9422517939 (Sonali Rasal) or 9822981267 (Gauri Phalke)
