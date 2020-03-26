Senior Citizens Living Alone? City-Wise Helplines That’ll Deliver Essentials

Senior citizens are the most vulnerable to #COVID19. The volunteers handling these helplines will ensure that they don’t have to leave the safety of their homes during #CoronavirusLockdown.

Across the world, senior citizens have been identified as the most vulnerable groups when it comes to the Coronavirus.

With a nationwide lockdown being implemented since March 25, it is inevitable that the senior citizens in India, who live alone, may face more challenges than the younger generation. To ensure their safety, free helplines have been opened in various cities, so that they can get help at their fingertips.

Here are 7 of them:

1. Pan India COVID-19 Helplines

Caremongers: Call 9591168886 for home delivery of food, medicines, groceries, and other essentials.

DocsApp: Call on 080 4719 3443 for medical assistance and guidance

2. Ahmedabad- You can call NGO volunteers during the COVID-19 lockdown

Ankit Malhotra, who works with the Swara Smile Foundation, can deliver food at your doorstep. You can get in touch with him on 9265255908 or 8306596333.

3. Chennai: Multiple COVID-19 Helplines for area-specific needs

Bhoomika Trust- Pan Chennai COVID-19 Helpline- 044-46314726

These are the numbers of volunteers helping senior citizens in specific areas. Call them for groceries, medicine or cooked food.

Advaith Shivram, Valasaravakkam – 7358516184

J S Sekar, Saligramam /Ashoknagar – 98400 47101

Veeramani Raju, Valasaravakkam – 9841068548

Sriram, Kodambakkam – 9840079929

Nancy, Kolathur – 89254 04028

Vinoth, Chrompet – 9551305656

Thomas, Thiruvanmiyur – 9884555533

Moses Robinson, Pallavaram – 9600143138

4. Hyderabad- Call for groceries during the COVID-19 lockdowns

Delivery App ‘One Big Family’ has launched a free helpline to offer free delivery services to senior citizens. For all your grocery, medicine, and vegetable needs, call 18005725200. Or you can download their app on your Android or Apple phones.

5. Kolkata: Police set up a helpline during COVID-19 lockdowns

Anuj Sharma, the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, tweeted, “Many fellow Kolkatans who live abroad hv elderly relatives in Kolkata. Please contact us in need & we will do all we can to ensure your family stays healthy & safe. We will fight this battle together. Sr.Ctzn Helpline No. 9830088884”

6. Mumbai: Avail free delivery of essentials

Call or drop a WhatsApp message to the following numbers for free home delivery of essentials. Message your name, address, and requirement, so it’s easy for the volunteers.

Andheri East: Amith Dhanraj Bardia: 9320089690

Andheri West: Rajesh Jain: 9820236181

Bandra (West): Vishal Mirpuri: 98213 21622

Dadar/Mahim: Ankit Parekh: 9820050288

Khar West- Vickaash Agarwal: 9980730991

Parel: Manan Soni: 9594088610

Santa Cruz/Vile Parle: Kumar: 9820133503

Sion/Wadala/Bhakti Park: Ajay Kinger: 8652710275

Thane: Priyank Agarwal: 9321324242

Vashi: Vaibhav Sachdev: 9933676707 | Kamlesh Jain: 9820101606

Worli: Piyush Khemka: 8454067700 | Sunit Aggarwal: 9322277552

7. Pune: Call these helplines for essentials or tiffin delivery

Friends @ senior citizens operate in Pune and PCMC area. Currently, they have about 300 volunteers, of which 75 are active at any given time. They provide essential items like groceries, medicines as well as the transport to hospitals for check-ups and tiffin services. You can get in touch with them on 9422517939 (Sonali Rasal) or 9822981267 (Gauri Phalke)

