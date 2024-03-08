7 Experts Women Should Follow For Pro Investing Tips

In today’s complex financial landscape, Monika Halan, Priti Rathi Gupta, and others are empowering beginners by offering education and tools to achieve financial independence.

Throughout generations, it has been the women of the household who have adeptly managed the finances. This tradition has persisted in my own family, spanning over three generations.

My grandfather would entrust his salary to my grandmother, who skillfully managed the modest sum, even though it was in the mere three digits during the 1950s. Similarly, my father would hand over his paycheck to my mother, and together they would make informed decisions on how to invest their savings.

The prudent financial practices of our grandmothers, mothers, and mothers-in-law have proven invaluable during challenging times, such as health crises or job losses. Their careful stewardship has not only ensured stability but also enabled significant investments like purchasing homes and vehicles — a feat accomplished without relying on prevalent practices, such as loans and EMIs.

Cut to today’s era, when managing finances has become increasingly complex, who better to guide us than women?

Navigating personal finances and mastering prudent investment strategies is an intricate skill that demands diligent study. And with a plethora of financial tools and avenues available, simply stashing away cash at home is no longer sufficient. Our financial aspirations have evolved, encompassing everything from retirement planning to annual vacations, children’s education, and home ownership.

Women are excelling in various financial domains, from running mutual fund houses to leading investment banks, showcasing remarkable expertise. These female leaders are carving out spaces for discussions on financial planning, empowering women through comprehensive financial education and support.

Here are seven women who are educating thousands on how to manage your income better.

Monika Halan

Monika is a renowned personal finance expert currently serving as the chairperson of the Advisory Committee for Investor Protection and Education Fund at SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India). With her expertise, she has authored two influential books — ‘Let’s Talk Money’ and ‘Let’s Talk Mutual Funds’ — where she demystifies personal finances using relatable examples.

Moreover, Monika is the founder of ‘Dhan Chakra Financial Education’, a platform aimed at simplifying finance for all, including teachers, through educational content and videos. Her podcast, ‘Let’s Talk Money’, delves into various topics — such as ‘How Can We As Women Secure Our Financial Future?’ and ‘How Can You Get Your Investment Choices Right?’.

In a Femina article, she shared her advice to women, “Make financial independence a priority and set goals for yourself to achieve it.”

Beyond her publications and podcasts, Monika conducts talks where she imparts simple yet effective steps towards financial empowerment. Additionally, she runs a blog where she elaborates on various financial topics and addresses queries from her readers.

You can direct your questions to her at mailme@monikahalan.com.

Priti Rathi Gupta

Priti established and served as the managing director of Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Limited. Recognising the disparity in women’s involvement in financial markets, she pioneered LXME, a specialised financial platform tailored for women.

As a Harvard Business School alumna, she developed an interactive platform where women can seek guidance on personal finance and ask questions. The LXME application offers live and Q&A sessions with a team of experts dedicated to empowering women to manage their money.

Their mission extends beyond mere financial advice; they assist women in investing for diverse goals and reclaiming control over their lives.

“A woman who is financially literate and makes her investing decisions reaches her goals faster, brings her inherent money management skills to the table and feels more confident about where her money is going. A little bit of understanding, a bit more of conscious decisions, and a whole lot of financially-fulfilled women. This is what defines today’s woman,” wrote Priti in a LinkedIn post.

Mrin Agarwal

Mrin brings with her a wealth of experience spanning over 27 years in the financial industry and wealth management sector. Following roles at Citibank and Deutsche Bank, she took the initiative to establish Finsafe, a company focused on financial education.

Recognising the predominantly male-oriented landscape of her clientele, she identified a crucial need for financial literacy among women. Her mission became clear — to empower women and equip them with the skills to manage their finances independently.

To achieve this goal, she started Womantra, a programme that assists women to plan their finances better and achieve financial independence. She has trained over two lakh Indians on money management in the past decade through her organisation. Finsafe conducts webinars, e-learning courses, corporate training, and one-on-one counselling.

In a Deccan Herald article, Mrin shared some very important pointers for women:

“Ladies, it is important to keep some basics of money management in mind. Like no one can take better care of your physical and emotional health other than you; no one can take care of your money, better than you,” she shared.

Rachana Phadke Ranade

A chartered accountant, Rachana’s love for teaching and knowledge of the stock markets has made her a popular YouTuber. She breaks down investing in the stock markets and financial concepts through her videos, garnering over 1.5 million followers across her social media platforms.

In addition to free lectures, she also provides paid courses for those who want to learn advanced investing.

“The best investment that anyone can make in themselves is learning! Particularly for women, becoming financially independent opens up so many opportunities for us to explore our full potential and take better control of our lives. Taking small steps towards learning finance can go a long way,” she shared on YouTube.

Nisary Mahesh

Former banker Nisary observed the lack of financial knowledge amongst women, across age groups and education levels. She started HerMoneyTalks in 2019 as a platform that provides information, investment tools, mentoring, and workshops for women.

She conducts financial awareness workshops at colleges, corporates, and other platforms to build confidence in women. This initiative stemmed from her observation of educated, working women not having an idea about how their money was being spent.

HerMoneyTalks also has a ‘HERoine’ community, which provides resources on money management.

Ratnasri Karra

Ratnasri is a chartered financial analyst, a SEBI registered investment advisor, and a former banker. Even as a banker and CFA, she noticed that financial advisors always spoke to her husband. This prompted her to start ‘Her Mony’ in 2013, which educates, coaches and advises women on financial planning.

Ratnasri conducts financial transformation sessions called ‘Healthy Wealthy and Moneywise’, enabling participants to understand various investment products and money management principles.

‘Her Mony’ provides financial education and training programmes, financial planning and advisory services, and financial consulting for businesses.

Hena Mehta

While pursuing her MBA at The Wharton School, Hena realised that financial planning was a pain point for her. On speaking with multiple women, she found out that this was a widespread problem, which led her to start Basis — a financial services company for women.

The Basis application comes with educational content, where you can learn about investments, insurance, financial planning, taxation and more. They have a community of over two lakh women as per their website and provide five-minute ‘knowledge boosters’ on financial topics.

“Educate yourself by chalking out as little as 30 minutes a week to stay on top of your financial situation. Talk money with friends and family. Start investing in small amounts. You can create a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) for an amount as low as Rs 500 a month,” said Hena to Femina.

