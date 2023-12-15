Where To Go On Christmas & New Year: 10 Offbeat Places For the Perfect December Vacation

Looking for the best places to celebrate New Year 2024 in India? These offbeat travel destinations are perfect for a dreamy winter vacation in December.

‘Tis the season for hot chocolates, cookies, delectable soups, and snugly blanket cocoons. While many of you have been meticulously planning your festive holidays for months, there are a few last-minute stragglers like me, who…well…haven’t.

If you’re one like me, fret not!

The most obvious Christmas destinations may already be fully booked for the season. But there’s no need to panic — The Better India has got you covered. We’ve put together a list of offbeat destinations that won’t break the bank and are perfect for a quiet getaway during the festive weekend.

1. Lachung, Sikkim

India boasts some of the most stunning hill stations globally, and while many might rush to Mussoorie and Shimla for a snowy spectacle, we suggest you point your compass towards Sikkim this year — especially the enchanting Lachung village. While tourist hubs like Gangtok and Pelling might be buzzing with activity, Lachung offers a more serene escape for your weekend.

Nestled in North Sikkim, this quaint village sits at a breathtaking altitude of 9,600 feet above sea level. Renowned for its stunning views, this sleepy hamlet transforms into a winter wonderland when blanketed in snow. Lachung also serves as a gateway to various other attractions, including the picturesque Yumthang Valley and the mesmerising Zero Point.

2. Dawki, Meghalaya

Venturing into another hilly paradise, a less-trodden gem of our country lies in Dawki, Meghalaya. While the conventional pick might be Shillong, we propose setting your sights on this charming town. Revered for its mild temperatures and breathtaking landscapes, Dwaki makes for a tranquil and less-crowded getaway.

Famous for the crystal-clear Umngot River and the iconic Dawki Bridge, you can revel in a delightful day of boating on one of the clearest rivers in the country. The atmosphere is more serene, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the local culture and engage with the residents without the bustling crowds typical during peak tourist seasons.

3. Udupi, Karnataka

Just a few hours away from Bengaluru, Udupi is a perfect location if you want to spend your weekend near the sea. The place is close to the coastline of the Arabian Sea, and there are several beautiful beaches in the surrounding region that you can explore such as the viral Maravanthe Beach along with Malpe Beach, Delta Beach, Kaup Beach, Padukere Beach etc.

One of the most notable things to do while you’re there for Christmas is to enjoy the intermingling of cultures. Observe the local communities celebrate Christmas with local carols, customs and delicious food.

St. Mary’s Island near Malpe Beach in Udupi. Picture credit: Free images

4. Landour, Uttarakhand

Nestled just a short drive from Mussoorie, this delightful hill station is your ticket to a tranquil escape from the buzz of the Queen of Hills — Mussoorie. A peaceful town graced with enchanting pine trees, it showcases sweeping views of the surrounding mountains and valleys.

Make your way to Sister’s Bazaar to soak in the old-world charm reminiscent of colonial times. And oh, do yourself a favour and indulge in the delights of the famed Landour Bakery, where the temptation of delicious carrot cakes, comforting hot chocolate, and views of pine trees converge for a truly delightful experience.

5. Kalingpong, West Bengal

Here’s another gem from the Northeast that’s bound to leave you spellbound. A splendid blend of delectable cuisine, chilly weather, and breathtaking landscapes, this hill station deserves a prime spot on your travel wishlist.

Just a 50 km drive from Darjeeling, this place is sprinkled with luxurious homestays to ensure your stay is nothing short of cosy. For a dose of local culture, make your way to the MacFarlane Church on Christmas morning. Built in 1870 by William MacFarlane, the first Scottish Missionary to visit Darjeeling and Kalimpong, it adds a touch of historical charm to your holiday experience.

6. Durshet, Maharashtra

Durshet, a tranquil village nestled in the Sahyadri ranges and perched by the banks of the Amba River, is but a short drive away from Mumbai. A veritable paradise for those seeking a serene getaway, Durshet offers the chance to interact with butterflies and take a refreshing dip in the Amba River.

For the adventurer in you, a visit to the mountain forts of Sarasgad and Sudhagad, standing proud at an altitude of 490 metres in Pali township, is a must. These forts underwent meticulous renovation and restructuring under the Maratha King Shivaji, adding a touch of history to the scenic landscape.

A stream at Durshet

7. Dzukou Valley, Nagaland

If you’re on the lookout for a hill station to explore in Nagaland, the Dzukou Valley stands out as a popular and picturesque destination. A hidden gem among tourists, this place deviates from the conventional amenities of a typical hill station, offering a perfect setting for those seeking a rustic experience.

Dzukou Valley, with its relative peace and less crowded ambience compared to some mainstream hill stations, is an ideal haven for nature lovers, trekkers, and anyone yearning for tranquillity.

8. Lolegaon, West Bengal

One of the most unexplored areas of West Bengal is Lolegaon, a tiny hamlet near Kalimpong, sitting at a height of 5,495 feet above sea level. The village’s elevated location in the Himalayan mountains contributes to its cool and refreshing climate, making it an appealing destination for those seeking a peaceful retreat in the lap of nature.

The altitude also provides stunning panoramic views of the surrounding hills and snow-capped peaks, adding to the charm of Lolegaon as a hill station.

Canopy bridge at Lolegaon.

9. Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

A hidden gem with historical splendour and cultural significance, Orchha is nestled on the banks of the Betwa River. This quaint town boasts a rich heritage that transports visitors to a bygone era. The intricate carvings on the town’s temples stand as silent reminders of a rich culture and artistic legacy.

It is a perfect place if you’re looking for a serene getaway in Madhya Pradesh. Some of the must-visit places here include Jahangir Mahal, Ram Raja Temple, and Laxmi Narayan Temple. Each site unfolds a chapter of Orchha’s history and offers a glimpse into the artistic prowess that defines this charming town.

10. Watlab, Kashmir

Our list wouldn’t be complete without mentioning a place dear to all of us — Kashmir. Watlab, situated in the Bandipora district, is renowned for its natural beauty and rests gracefully on the banks of the Jhelum River. Surrounded by hills and greenery, Watlab offers a serene and picturesque environment.

During the festive weekend, this place is likely to have fewer crowds, making it an ideal getaway for you. Some of the places that you can explore in and around Watlab are the charming Watlab Mosque, the scenic Jhelum River, and the nearby Arin village with its rustic charm.

So which of these lesser-known places are you planning to visit this festive season?

(Edited by Pranita Bhat)