Recruitment 2023: IIT-Bombay Announces Vacancies for Research Assistants, Salary Up To Rs 50400

IIT Bombay has announced job vacancies for research assistants. Candidates must have a background in engineering or hold an MA/MCA/MBA or equivalent degree.

The chosen candidates will get a monthly salary of up to Rs 50,400. The position is temporary for a one-year period and tenable only for the duration of the project.

Who can apply?

The candidate must have a BE/BTech/MA/MSc/MCA/MBA or equivalent degree. The candidate must have a BA/BSc or equivalent degree with 2 years of relevant experience. The role involves understanding railway timetabling and developing software tools. The selected candidate will get a monthly salary between Rs 25,200 to Rs 50,400 along with Rs 5,000 out-of-campus allowance, if applicable.

Things to note:

Interested candidates can apply through the careers page on the official website.

The last date to apply for the positions is 20 December, 2023.

For any queries/clarification please contact recruit@ircc.iitb.ac.in

For further details, check the official notification.

