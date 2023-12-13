Recruitment 2023: IIT-Bombay Announces Vacancies for Research Assistants, Salary Up To Rs 50400

IIT Bombay has announced job vacancies for research assistants. Candidates must have a background in engineering or hold an MA/MCA/MBA or equivalent degree.
IIT-Bombay is inviting applications for two project research assistants on a contractual basis.
The chosen candidates will get a monthly salary of up to Rs 50,400. The position is temporary for a one-year period and tenable only for the duration of the project.
Who can apply?
- The candidate must have a BE/BTech/MA/MSc/MCA/MBA or equivalent degree.
- The candidate must have a BA/BSc or equivalent degree with 2 years of relevant experience.
- The role involves understanding railway timetabling and developing software tools.
- The selected candidate will get a monthly salary between Rs 25,200 to Rs 50,400 along with Rs 5,000 out-of-campus allowance, if applicable.
Things to note:
Interested candidates can apply through the careers page on the official website.
The last date to apply for the positions is 20 December, 2023.
For any queries/clarification please contact recruit@ircc.iitb.ac.in
For further details, check the official notification.
