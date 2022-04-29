Comedy, Drama, Thrillers & More: 10 Enthralling OTT Releases to Binge This Weekend

A long week has come to an end, and before you know it, you’ll be saying hello to Monday again. If yours was hectic, you’re not the only one – the OTT world has seen a frenzy too. With major releases, much-awaited films hitting the screens, and more, your weekend is set to be pretty exciting.

Here’s a list of series and movies spanning across Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, and other major platforms. We did the research so that you don’t have to. Here’s to binging on the weekend!

1.Gangubai Kathiawadi

Advertisement

Critically acclaimed Gangubai Kathiawadi has seen Alia Bhatt receive immense praise. The film portrays her in the role of real-life Gangubai, who advocated for the rights of sex workers in the 1960s. It spans her journey through the underworld.

The film is the latest addition to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s list of movies that portray tragedy, journeys, and larger-than-life stories of people who have left an impact on society and history.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest is the kind of old-fashioned dialogue-heavy, sentiment-on-sleeve film which Bollywood is forgetting how to make,” writes Shubhra Gupta for the Indian Express.

Advertisement

2. Ozark 4

Season 4 of Ozark is out and the storyline is gripping as always. Fans are in for a thrilling ride with the Byrde family. If you have journeyed with them since season 1, where they fled to the Missouri Ozarks, you will know just how on edge the crime and drugs drama can keep you.

Advertisement

In the brand new season, Marty Byrde is still on the run from the cartel. His wife Wendy is forced to go to extreme measures to save the family, creating tensions in the process. The question on your mind “Do the Byrdes manage to get their freedom at long last?” might be answered in the season. We aren’t giving away spoilers.

Nick Hilton writes for UK’s Independent, “The result is an ending that’s unbearably tense, obliquely poignant, and some of the best event TV we’ve seen on any streaming service.”

Advertisement

3. Grace And Frankie Season 7

In the last and final season of the emotional rollercoaster of two women forced to live together, fans see the storyline evolve. The final episodes of the season follow the duo’s unbreakable bond, giving space in between for laughter, tears, and an unmatched equation.

Advertisement

4. The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Following the untimely death of the mega star, several conspiracy theories began to surface in the 1960s. This documentary by Emma Cooper blends in the voices of the star’s friends, recordings, and first-hand accounts of the events that took place in the years leading up to the tragic event.

These unheard interviews unveil a truth surrounding an event that has often been much cause for speculation.

Advertisement

5. Moonfall

You’re in for a thrilling weekend with this two-hour science fiction disaster. Jo Fowler, a NASA executive, believes she can save the people on Earth in the face of a catastrophe. As the moon hurtles towards the Earth, the film outlines the kind of tragedy that would unfold and takes you through a daunting 120 minutes. Will Jo Fowler with her team be able to stop the planet from becoming dust? Find out for yourselves.

Advertisement

“It is silly but immense fun,” writes Mini Anthikad Chhibber for The Hindu.

Advertisement

6. Guilty Minds

The courtroom drama shows two sides to law, with one lawyer representing social justice and rights, while the other wants a win at any cost. Interestingly, the two are not complete strangers and have a college history that also sets the scene for fun banter.

“What works is the wide variety of the cases that the makers pick in each of their episodes,” writes Ronak Kotecha for The Times of India.

7. Undone Season 2

The mystery drama with its rotoscope animation techniques follows the storyline of Alma who, following a car accident, now has a way of delving into the mysteries of time to find out more about her family.

On their way to uncover the secrets of the past, Alma and her sister are in for some surprising finds.

“This animatic way of expressing various characters’ emotional turmoil is laced with the natural performances of the cast, giving the characters a sense of life,” writes Archika Khurana for ETimes.

Zee5

8. Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2

Reuniting after a long separation has Tanie and Sumer wondering if fate indeed has a role to play in their bond, and where life will take them from there. As their friendship once again has a chance to rekindle, will the two survive the intricacies of love? A comfortable, short, sweet watch that will take your weekend mood up a notch is what you are in for.

“There is enough drama, emotions, friendship, perplexity, and romance to keep viewers engaged. Despite this, it remains committed to keeping the narrative simple, making the show a light-hearted watch that requires constant attention,” writes Archika Khurana for ETimes.

Voot Select

9. London Files

Put your detective caps on as you join Om Singh in investigating the case of a media baron’s missing daughter. Played by Arjun Rampal, the detective unearths conspiracy and more in the London city that is rife with things unspoken of.

MUBI

10. Fantastic Mr Fox

The film directed by Wes Anderson was released in 2009 and is available on the streaming platform MUBI. Though an animated flick, this is perfect for adults too. Give your mind a break from the intense week and team up with Mr Fox as he hilariously puts his community in danger with his shrewd ways, and navigates the emotional ups and downs of life.

Sources

Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review by Shubhra Gupta, Published on 27 February 2022

Ozark Season 4 Part 2 Review by Nick Hilton, Published on 28 March 2022

Never Kiss Your Best Friend Season 2 Review: A Binge Worthy Sequel To A Millennial Rom-Com by Archika Khurana, Published on 29 April 2022

‘Moonfall’ movie review: Perfect Nineties-style disaster movie by Mini Anthikad Chhibber, Published 14 February 2022

Guilty Minds Season 1 Review: A Binge-worthy Courtroom Drama That Oversimplifies Legal Cases by Ronak Kotecha, Published on 22 April 2022

Undone Season 2 Review: A Fantastic Sequel to Alma’s Surreal Adventure by Archika Khurana, Published on 26 April 2022