IOCL Invites Applications for Junior Assistants, Salary Up To Rs 105000/Month

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced six vacancies in its Bongaigaon refinery for a new junior technical assistant and junior quality control analyst. Selected candidates will have to work in three different shifts and will be provided with a salary between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000 per month.

Things to know:

Out of the six vacancies, four are reserved for junior quality control analysts and one each for junior technical assistants in mechanical and instrumentation categories.

For junior quality control analyst posts, the required qualifications are a bachelor’s degree in a related subject and a minimum of one year of experience in handling instruments in a refinery or any similar place.

For junior technical assistants in mechanical/ instrumentation, the required qualifications are three years of diploma in mechanical/ instrumentation and a minimum of one year of post-qualification experience in maintenance/ overhauling of rotary equipment.

Those who possess higher professional qualifications such as B.E/ B.Tech/ MBA/ CA/ LLB/ MCA or any such courses are not eligible for applying.

A candidate is allowed to apply for only one post.

Women candidates will not be considered.

Candidates must be minimum of 18 years old and the maximum age allowed is 26 years as of 3 April 2022.

Selection will be based on a written test and a skill/ proficiency/ physical test (SPPT).

A minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written test is necessary for selection.

A written test will be conducted at the location of the refinery unit.

How to apply:

Go to the official website and go to ‘latest job openings’ under the careers category.

Select ‘requirement of experienced non-executive personnel at Bongaigaon refinery’.

Fill out the application form with the required details and documents.

Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 150 through SBI e-collect only.

After successful submission of the online application, the candidates are required to send printouts of the online application form, a colour photograph under self-attestation, self-attested copies of mark sheet of Class 12, semester-wise or year-wise mark sheets of ITI/ graduation/ diploma in engineering issued by the university to the concerned authority by ordinary post to reach by 21 May 2022.

Go through the official notification for the complete list of documents and address for sending.

The documents can also be handed over on the date of the written test.

Further information regarding written examination and SPPT will be made available through the website/ email.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application – 21 April 2022

Closing date of online application – 12 May 2022

The last date of receiving a printout of the online application and documents is 21 May 2022 (by post) or 22 May 2022 (at the test venue).

Tentative date of written test – 22 May 2022

Test result date – 2 June 2022

For more information, refer to the official notification.

In case of queries, call 03664-254871 or write to bgrrecruit@indianoil.in.