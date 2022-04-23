IOCL Invites Applications for Junior Assistants, Salary Up To Rs 105000/Month

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced six vacancies in its Bongaigaon refinery for a new junior technical assistant and junior quality control analyst. Selected candidates will have to work in three different shifts and will be provided with a salary between Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000 per month.
Things to know:
- Out of the six vacancies, four are reserved for junior quality control analysts and one each for junior technical assistants in mechanical and instrumentation categories.
- For junior quality control analyst posts, the required qualifications are a bachelor’s degree in a related subject and a minimum of one year of experience in handling instruments in a refinery or any similar place.
- For junior technical assistants in mechanical/ instrumentation, the required qualifications are three years of diploma in mechanical/ instrumentation and a minimum of one year of post-qualification experience in maintenance/ overhauling of rotary equipment.
- Those who possess higher professional qualifications such as B.E/ B.Tech/ MBA/ CA/ LLB/ MCA or any such courses are not eligible for applying.
- A candidate is allowed to apply for only one post.
- Women candidates will not be considered.
- Candidates must be minimum of 18 years old and the maximum age allowed is 26 years as of 3 April 2022.
- Selection will be based on a written test and a skill/ proficiency/ physical test (SPPT).
- A minimum of 40 per cent marks in the written test is necessary for selection.
- A written test will be conducted at the location of the refinery unit.
How to apply:
- Go to the official website and go to ‘latest job openings’ under the careers category.
- Select ‘requirement of experienced non-executive personnel at Bongaigaon refinery’.
- Fill out the application form with the required details and documents.
- Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 150 through SBI e-collect only.
- After successful submission of the online application, the candidates are required to send printouts of the online application form, a colour photograph under self-attestation, self-attested copies of mark sheet of Class 12, semester-wise or year-wise mark sheets of ITI/ graduation/ diploma in engineering issued by the university to the concerned authority by ordinary post to reach by 21 May 2022.
- Go through the official notification for the complete list of documents and address for sending.
- The documents can also be handed over on the date of the written test.
- Further information regarding written examination and SPPT will be made available through the website/ email.
Important dates:
- Commencement of online application – 21 April 2022
- Closing date of online application – 12 May 2022
- The last date of receiving a printout of the online application and documents is 21 May 2022 (by post) or 22 May 2022 (at the test venue).
- Tentative date of written test – 22 May 2022
- Test result date – 2 June 2022
- For more information, refer to the official notification.
In case of queries, call 03664-254871 or write to bgrrecruit@indianoil.in.