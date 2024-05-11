Kundan has spent the better part of his life tending to his apple orchard, so, every guest is treated to delicacies that feature that fruit.
So, if he couldn’t go around the world, he would bring the world to his village. Kundan Homestay is an attempt at doing this.
The homestay saw its first guests in 2016, a group of eight tourists whom Kundan met while on his way home from the farm one evening.
By 2016, Kundan and his family had become pros at hosting guests not just from India but also from Australia, Germany, the Philippines, and Italy. Tourists marvel at the home that has been standing tall for over a century.
A bonus is the ambience — you’ll be having these feasts on the charpai (cot) outside Kundan’s home with the stars for company.
In the evenings, you can accompany Kundan to the farm where he will introduce you to the traditional techniques of pahadi agriculture.
“I couldn’t take my family to see the world. So, I brought the world to them,” Kundan says, as he reiterates his dream!