Who is Indian Army Officer Jyoti Nainwal & Why Is Her Story Going Viral

On 11 April 2018, officer Deepak Nainwal lost his life in a terrorist encounter in Jammu & Kashmir as part of Operation Rakshak. For his wife Jyoti Nainwal, life came to a standstill.

But three years later, she has surely made her husband proud, as she graduated as an officer from the Officers Training Academy, Chennai on Saturday.

When the incident took place three years ago, Deepak was left bedridden for 40 days, and eventually passed away. His death left his family clueless about what the future would hold for them.

Jyoti was a homemaker at the time, but her life took a sudden turn when her mother offered her a piece of advice. “Your life from now onwards should be a gift to your children. They will emulate you. It’s up to you how you want to steer your life.”

Back then, Jyoti had no idea about what the selection process for the Army entails. But seeing her eagerness to join the force, Brigadier Cheema and Col MP Singh from Deepak’s parent company 1 Mahar Regiment stepped up as her mentors.

“I would like to thank my husband’s Mahar Regiment. They stood with us through thick and thin and whatever I am today is because of the regiment,” Jyoti told Times of India.

Soon after Deepak’s death, she started preparing for the Service Selection Board test for entry into the armed forces officer cadre. She cleared the test and successfully completed 11 months of training in Chennai. She has been commissioned as a Lieutenant.

Jyoti’s kids, nine-year-old Lavanya and seven-year-old Reyansh, accompanied their mother after the parade wearing similar uniforms.

“I’m feeling very proud of my mumma, she always used to say that she will become an Army officer and today she has fulfilled her dream. She is the best mother in the world, I love her very much”, Lavanya told Zee Media.

Meanwhile, the internet is erupting in applause at this video of Jyoti and her children in uniform, sharing a small piece of happiness years after they lost their loved one. Take a look: