NTPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 Vacancies With Salary Over Rs 70,000/Month

NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) has 21 vacant positions for the posts of Executive and Senior Executive.

Things to know:

Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before they apply for the position.

Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.

All qualifications must be from a college/university/institution that is recognised and approved by India.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of NTPC.

The last date to apply for these posts is 6 August 2021.

There are a total of 21 positions being advertised for – 19 executive positions and 3 senior executive positions.

There will be no written test/examination for any of these positions.

An interview will be conducted amongst the eligible candidates.

Salaries for the positions go up to Rs 71,000 per month.

Eligibility criteria:

Executive (Commercial) – Degree in Engineering in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management/MBA or an equivalent degree.

Executive (Consulting) for Operations and Maintenance- BE/BTech degree in Mechanical or Power Engineering from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks.

Executive (Consultancy) for BE/B.Tech Engineering – Graduate in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks.

Executive (Consultancy) for Project Monitoring – BE/BTech in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks from a recognised university. Candidates should also have a Diploma in Project Management/MBA.

Executive (Business Analyst) – Masters in Business Analytics/Business Administration with at least 60 per cent marks from a recognised university.

Senior Executive (Solar) – Degree in Engineering in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks.

Senior Executive (Company Secretary) – Must be a member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Senior Executive (Corporate Communication) – Postgraduate Degree or Postgraduate Diploma in Communication Advertising & Communication Management/Public Relations/Mass Communication/Journalism from a recognised university/Institute.

Executive (Clean Technologies) – Degree in Engineering/Technology in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks with MTech/PhD in Energy domain will be preferred.

Age criteria:

Executive – Not more than 35 years

Senior Executive – Not more than 56 years

Executive (Clean Technologies) – Not more than 56 years

Click here to access the official notification and get more details.

