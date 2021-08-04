NTPC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 Vacancies With Salary Over Rs 70,000/Month

NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) has 21 vacant positions for the posts of Executive and Senior Executive.
Things to know:
- Candidates must check the eligibility criteria before they apply for the position.
- Only Indian nationals are eligible to apply.
- All qualifications must be from a college/university/institution that is recognised and approved by India.
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts by visiting the official website of NTPC.
- The last date to apply for these posts is 6 August 2021.
- There are a total of 21 positions being advertised for – 19 executive positions and 3 senior executive positions.
- There will be no written test/examination for any of these positions.
- An interview will be conducted amongst the eligible candidates.
- Salaries for the positions go up to Rs 71,000 per month.
Eligibility criteria:
- Executive (Commercial) – Degree in Engineering in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management/MBA or an equivalent degree.
- Executive (Consulting) for Operations and Maintenance- BE/BTech degree in Mechanical or Power Engineering from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks.
- Executive (Consultancy) for BE/B.Tech Engineering – Graduate in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks.
- Executive (Consultancy) for Project Monitoring – BE/BTech in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks from a recognised university. Candidates should also have a Diploma in Project Management/MBA.
- Executive (Business Analyst) – Masters in Business Analytics/Business Administration with at least 60 per cent marks from a recognised university.
- Senior Executive (Solar) – Degree in Engineering in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 60 per cent marks.
- Senior Executive (Company Secretary) – Must be a member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
- Senior Executive (Corporate Communication) – Postgraduate Degree or Postgraduate Diploma in Communication Advertising & Communication Management/Public Relations/Mass Communication/Journalism from a recognised university/Institute.
- Executive (Clean Technologies) – Degree in Engineering/Technology in any discipline with at least 60 per cent marks with MTech/PhD in Energy domain will be preferred.
Age criteria:
Executive – Not more than 35 years
Senior Executive – Not more than 56 years
Executive (Clean Technologies) – Not more than 56 years
Click here to access the official notification and get more details.
(Edited by Yoshita Rao)