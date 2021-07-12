Help Pours In For Struggling Chat Seller Whose Tears Moved the Internet

If you were to ask around in Mumbai for places to visit for good vada pav, one location that is likely to be mentioned is outside Mithibai College in Vile Parle. A place almost always buzzing with activity is now left looking rather desolate owing to the lockdown and the pandemic.

At the same place where the vada pav, dosa and sandwich stalls are usually set up, a man selling chana jor garam chaat would also set up his stall. Just like how everything else has been severely impacted by COVID-19, the daily sales of such street food have also taken a beating.

One Saturday evening, a time when this old man would usually make good sales, he was barely able to sell food worth Rs 70.

Avni Shah took to Twitter to make his plight known. In her tweet, she says, “Whoever knows about Mumbai, knows the famous Mithibai college dosas, sandwiches and vada pavs! But there’s an old man selling chana jor garam chaat at the very same place. Saw him crying yesterday (sic).”

She urged those reading her tweet to come out and support him. Hours after she put out the tweet, the internet worked its magic and help was pouring in from all quarters. In Avni’s Twitter thread, many people who now reside outside Mumbai speak about their memories of eating the chana jor garam made by the same old man.

Hey everyone, Whoever knows about Mumbai, knows the famous Mithbai college dosas, sandwiches and vada pavs! But there’s an old man selling chana jor garam chaat at the very same place. Saw him crying yesterday. (1/3) — Avni Shah (@Avnishah1008) July 11, 2021

This is just another stellar example of how much heart social media has.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)