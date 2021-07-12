Readers only offer: Get additional Rs 200 off on 'The Better Home' powerful natural cleaners. Shop Now
X
Help Pours In For Struggling Chat Seller Whose Tears Moved the Internet

Help Pours In For Struggling Chat Seller Whose Tears Moved the Internet

When Twitter user Avni Shah shared the story of a struggling chaat seller outside Mumbai’s Mithibai college, she had no idea it would go viral. What happened next is truly heartwarming.

If you were to ask around in Mumbai for places to visit for good vada pav, one location that is likely to be mentioned is outside Mithibai College in Vile Parle. A place almost always buzzing with activity is now left looking rather desolate owing to the lockdown and the pandemic.

At the same place where the vada pav, dosa and sandwich stalls are usually set up, a man selling chana jor garam chaat would also set up his stall. Just like how everything else has been severely impacted by COVID-19, the daily sales of such street food have also taken a beating.

One Saturday evening, a time when this old man would usually make good sales, he was barely able to sell food worth Rs 70.

Channa jor garam, anyone?

Avni Shah took to Twitter to make his plight known. In her tweet, she says, “Whoever knows about Mumbai, knows the famous Mithibai college dosas, sandwiches and vada pavs! But there’s an old man selling chana jor garam chaat at the very same place. Saw him crying yesterday (sic).”

She urged those reading her tweet to come out and support him. Hours after she put out the tweet, the internet worked its magic and help was pouring in from all quarters. In Avni’s Twitter thread, many people who now reside outside Mumbai speak about their memories of eating the chana jor garam made by the same old man.

This is just another stellar example of how much heart social media has.

(Edited by Yoshita Rao)

Like this story? Or have something to share?
Write to us: contact@thebetterindia.com
Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Let’s be friends :)
Sign in to get free benefits
  • Get positive news daily on email
  • Join our community of positive ambassadors
  • Become a part of the positive movement
X
Before you go...

We have a favor to ask.

Our teams put in a lot of effort to create the content you love at The Better India.

The Better Home is a range of safe and eco-friendly home cleaners by The Better India. We put out curated content on our Instagram account- green living hacks, green innovations, leading a no-tox life and heroes in the sustainability space.

It would help us if you can follow our Instagram handle and spread the word around.