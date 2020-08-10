GATE 2021 Dates Announced: Revised Syllabus & Exam Tips from a Rank 6 Topper

Newly introduced changes in GATE 2021 means even those who are currently appearing in the 3rd year of their UG degree are eligible to apply.

The Indian Institute Technology (Bombay) has released the notification for the GATE 2021 exam, and has announced the exam dates. The online registration process will go on from September 14 (without late fees) to September 30, 2020 (with late fees).

The examination will be conducted from February 5 to 14, 2021 as an online Computer Based Test (CBT). The result is expected to be declared on March 22, 2021, and the score will remain valid for three years from the date of the announcement.

How to Apply for GATE 2021

Registration can be done only online, through the GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS).

Step 1: The application form will be released from 14-30 September 2020. Apply online here – GATE 2021 website.

Step 2: Candidates must upload their certificates and documents. This includes a photograph, signature, identity proof, certificate of qualifying degree, and caste category certificate.

Step 3: Before submitting the application form, an application fee for GATE 2021 has to be paid via electronic mode. You can check the fee details on the notification before applying.

Eligibility Criteria

As per the newly introduced changes in GATE 2021:

Those who are currently appearing in the 3rd year of their UG degree in Engineering/Architecture/Arts/Commerce are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have completed any degree program in Engineering/Architecture/Arts/Commerce.

There are no age limits.

There is no minimum percentage specified for appearing in the GATE examination.

You can check the eligibility for the different qualifying degrees here.

Revised Syllabus

According to the official notification, the syllabus has been revised and there are a total of 27 subject papers. Two new papers have been introduced:

(i) Environmental Science and Engineering

(ii) Humanities and Social Sciences in Economics, English, Linguistics, Philosophy, Psychology, and Sociology

Each student can attempt one or two subject papers. If you are choosing a two-paper combination, it has to be chosen from the list provided here.

The official statement also says that the final allotment of combination papers will still be subject to the availability of infrastructure, and exam dates.

Things to remember

The online examination paper may contain some questions for which numerical answers must be keyed in by the candidate using a virtual keypad. An on-screen virtual calculator will be provided for the same. The remaining questions will be: (i) Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) type, where only one out of four options is correct

(ii) Multiple Select Question (MSQ) type, where one or more out of four options are correct.

Candidates must produce the same photo ID proof submitted with the application during the examination for verification purposes.

No attempt limit is prescribed to apply for this exam

During registration, candidates must also choose exam city as per their choices provided in the exam center list.

Depending on the COVID-19 situation, the schedule of the GATE 2021 examination may change.

For more information, you can visit the official website .

Tips to crack GATE 2021

According to ex-IES officer, Akhand Swaroop Pandit, who scored an All India Rank of 6 in GATE, one of the most important aspects of preparation lies in studying the syllabus.

Go through the question papers of the previous years. The officer says that analysing the last ten years’ question papers will give the candidate a fair idea about what can be asked and what topics are important.

One must try and put in a minimum of five hours a day into preparing for the GATE examination. But, it is also important to make a schedule that works for you.

(Edited by Gayatri Mishra)