At 49, I Went from Being a Homemaker to a Scuba Diver Who’s Fighting to Save Coral Reefs

Tamil Nadu-based Uma Mani turned to deep-sea scuba diving at the age of 49. Today, a decade later, she has made it her life’s mission to raise awareness about marine pollution.

Geared up in a wetsuit, flippers, a diving mask, and about 20 kg of other paraphernalia, 49-year-old Uma Mani was about to take her first plunge into the deep sea waters of Maldives.

“I was standing at the edge of the diving board and when I looked at the vast sea, I got scared. My scuba diver yelled at me to jump. But I refused,” she recalls in a conversation with The Better India.

“It was like taking a big step into the water before going deep inside it with the pressure. Initially, this process looked a little messy to me. I doubted myself, but then I closed my eyes and remembered that it was my first and the last opportunity. If I quit now, I’ll regret it for the rest of my life,” she adds.

Uma, who was training to become a certified scuba diver, took this decision a year before turning 50. Since then, there has been no looking back. “When I dived, I finally saw the coral reefs for the first time. My age never came into my mind,” she shares happily.

With time and experience, Uma’s interest in the coral reefs slowly turned into a deep concern.

Today, the homemaker-turned-scuba diver has made it her life’s mission to raise awareness about rising marine pollution and protecting coral reefs.

From a happy homemaker to a scuba diver

Born into a conservative family in Chennai, Uma didn’t have many aspirations. After pursuing higher studies in literature from the Madras University, she got married and moved to the Maldives in 2004 where her husband worked as a doctor.

“I was always interested in painting since childhood but I never got a chance to learn art professionally. I was not introduced to an atmosphere that fosters professional growth or conversation for women. So, I got married and focussed on being a good housewife,” she says.

“I was tutoring kids at home but I never did a full-time job. I travelled with my family, wherever my husband’s work took us. Although I was a happy housewife, I couldn’t help but feel that I should have focussed on my career or pursued a PhD,” adds Uma, who currently resides in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu.

Today, Uma depicts the walls of the ocean on canvas and paints their sufferings.

It was only at the age of 45 that Uma revived her interest in painting. “When I started to paint, I felt like I was reborn. Then, I saw a documentary on coral reefs which encouraged me to read more about them. I started painting them and holding exhibitions,” she shares.

Once while speaking on the impact of pollution on coral reefs, she was mocked by one of her cousins. “He asked me if I had seen coral reefs in real life, or how the ocean even looked underwater, or what the colour of the ocean was. Although it appears to be blue and beautiful outside, it’s full of pollution inside. This sparked my curiosity to dive deep into the water,” she adds.

Eventually, Uma took up swimming to become a diver. “My family supported me in this decision. The same year, my husband and I were to celebrate our 25th wedding anniversary. As a present, my son paid for my certification course and encouraged me to learn to dive. I advised myself to seize the opportunity as it hardly comes to anyone at this age,” she says.

As Uma dived in deep, she was taken aback by the underwater beauty. “It’s a surreal world. When the water envelopes your body, you forget about the outside world and the worries. Despite carrying such heavy gear on my waist and shoulders, I felt light as a feather. It seemed the time had stopped, and before me were these beautifully coloured coral reefs. I was overwhelmed to see them for the first time,” she adds.

Uma has made it her life’s mission to raise awareness about rising marine pollution.

For oceans turning into garbage bins

“Every time I dive into the water, I see the coral reefs destroyed further by irresponsible waste disposal, oil spills, untreated sewage, and toxic chemicals that are dumped into the sea. This is very disheartening. Oceans are the biggest carbon sink helping us breathe good oxygen but we keep using them as our largest garbage bins,” she says.

As a result, coral reefs — considered one of the most significant marine ecosystems — are dying at an alarming rate. Motivated to take action, she met documentary filmmaker, Priya Thuvassery, to urge her to make a film on coral reefs.

In 2019, Uma was featured in an award-winning documentary titled ‘Coral Woman’.

And her efforts paid off and how!

In 2019, their award-winning documentary titled ‘Coral Woman’ was released, featuring Uma’s journey to raise awareness of the damage being caused to marine life. “In India, we do not talk about the coral reefs, so this film was an eye-opener,” she adds.

Over the years, Uma hosted several painting exhibitions across the country to draw interest to the subject. “The coral reefs in my paintings are not happy anymore. Today, I depict the walls of the ocean on my canvas and paint their sufferings. I believe art is a very powerful medium to bring about social transformation.”

It has been a decade since her first dive, but Uma continues to raise awareness about marine pollution in schools, colleges, and corporate organisations. Recently, she was named the ‘Earth Champion of the Month’ by Sony BBC Earth.

“Personally, the transformation from being a homemaker to a scuba diver has given me an immense sense of responsibility. The oceans do not have a voice. I am one of the few who could communicate the reality. My work is small and it will take an entire village to bring about a change. We do not just need to talk the talk but walk the walk as well,” she adds.

(Edited by Padmashree Pande; All photos: Uma Mani)