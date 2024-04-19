Nitesh Borkar from Goa has been growing yellow watermelons for the past six years.
This year, the 32-year-old yielded 8 tons of yellow watermelons from a 2-acre land, which he claims is grown organically.
After his foray into full-time farming, he continued cultivating rice, and started growing seasonal and exotic vegetables like zucchini, lettuce, and broccoli.
The idea of growing yellow watermelons came to the Goan in 2017, when his friend gave him some seeds.
Nitesh began by demarcating a 4×4 sqm plot in December 2019, where he cultivated over 250 yellow watermelons in 70 days.
Investing Rs 4,000, he earned over Rs 30,000 that year. He slowly expanded the land under cultivation.