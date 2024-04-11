Unable to find one, Aman Rai, Anurag Dani, Rohit Patel and Amal George built their own home gym, designed for efficient strength training within limited space.
Robotics engineers Amal and Rohit built the patented digital-weights technology, which replaces physical weights with digital ones using motors.
“The technology has condensed all different weight stacks into a single motor. We have a patent for this motor-controlled technology. Our motor provides resistance from 2 kg to 75 kg,” adds Aman.
Every muscle group of the body can be targeted through the 150 exercises using the machine.
The machine comes with two arms, which can be adjusted at different positions. It also comes with different accessories like barbells, ropes, and D-handles.