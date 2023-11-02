Did you know that you can enjoy fresh winter fruits straight from your home garden? Deepti Patel from Surat shows you how to grow fresh fruits in your own backyard.
With just a few seeds or a mother plant, you can harvest a bounty of nutritious winter fruits to savour throughout the cold season.
Deepti shares some simple tried-and-tested methods to grow these juicy fruits at home. Let’s get our green thumbs on!
First, buy some desi or hybrid varieties of guava seeds. Dry the soil under the sun for at least a day. Add it to the pot and place the seeds about 2–3 inches inside the soil.
1. Guava
Instead of planting the seed, you can also cut the fruit into four parts and bury it in the soil. When the plant reaches a certain length, place a wooden rod and tie it to the plant.
Buy strawberry seedlings and place them in a slightly wide pot with a width of about 12 inches and a drainage hole.
2. Strawberries
Mix equal amounts of cow dung and cocopeat along with two handfuls of neem cake. Add a layer of the potting mix and cover the drainage hole. Then place a layer of gravel stones above it and add two inches of the soil mix into the pot.
Don’t water too much, and keep the plant away from strong sunlight for a few days. Once the root of the plant has caught up with the soil, place it under normal sunlight.
Separate the seeds from the fresh red cherries. Break them with a tool and take out the seeds from inside. Keep these seeds immersed in water for 24 hours.
3. Cherries
Fill a seedling tray with equal amounts of vermicompost and cocopeat. Plant the seeds in the tray and they should start growing in about 15 days.
When a few leaves sprout, transfer the plant to a 12-inch pot and keep fertilising it from time to time. Within two to three years, the plant will give out fresh fruits.
To prepare the soil for planting papaya seeds, mix equal quantities of cocopeat, soil, compost and cow dung manure. Don’t add too much water.
4. Papaya
Choose healthy seeds by putting them all in the water and seeing which ones remain on the surface. Plant the seeds in a small container or sapling tray with space. After 10 days, shift to a bigger pot.
Ensure a proper drainage system and good sunlight. Water them everyday and add dried cow dung occasionally. Add compost when it’s time for the plant to fruit. Ideally, the plant should start fruiting in about seven to eight months.