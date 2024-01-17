Having evolved from the idea of being able to enjoy fruits for months to come, the murabba has a rich legacy.
While the choice of fruit can range from apples to cherries and even extend to vegetables like carrots, the most popular murabba varieties are mango and amla (gooseberry).
The story goes that it was the Indian subcontinent where sugar was first produced from sugarcane.
History says that when Darius the Great invaded India, he took sugarcane back to Persia, where the first instances of making jams were seen.
Central Asian countries had a bounty of fruits and were well-versed in preservation techniques.
The former sent Babur a jar of half-ripened mangoes that had been preserved in honey. The Mughals went on to relish the dish, which found a special spot in their trades.
Through the course of history, the murabba has stood the test of time and continues to be a feature in winter specialities, even today, due to its multitude of benefits.