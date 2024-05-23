She runs The Fishing Cat Project which focuses on building healthy functional wetland ecosystems and bringing together stakeholders to ensure conservation of these cats.
He has been photo-documenting small mammals in Goa by studying their trails and highlighting the need to conserve wildlife.
Her 10,000 member team protects the endangered storks, trees and nature. They have been successful in increasing the number of nests from 27 to 250.
The environmentalist took on a proposed thermal power project in Mirzapur as a student and won. With the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), he did a 2-year project in Mirzapur, UP, where he studied sloth behaviour, their habitat and threats.
Growing up 200 metres from the shore in Odisha, he has been actively working to save the endangered species and has saved over millions of turtles to date. He spreads awareness through lectures.
He works with the Snow Leopard Trust (SLT) and develops protocols for monitoring snow leopards and its prey populations in Ladakh and Mongolia.
He collects turtle eggs and takes care of the hatchlings. Once they grow up, he hands them over to the forest officials to release them in the wild.
This ornithologist has documented over 1,190 avian species in India. His study was instrumental in stopping the hunting of these migrating falcons.