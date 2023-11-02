Diwali is the time of the year to celebrate the spirit of sharing and giving our blessings with everyone else around us. Let’s take this opportunity to practice our spirit of generosity by sharing the light with those in need.
We at The Better India have chosen five organisations that have been spreading cheer, hope, and light; and here’s how you can help them:
This NGO works towards feeding the poor and educating the children living in slums. They run more than 17 schools in slums across the country, educating more than 2,000 children.
Mohd Sujathullah has been freely distributing breakfast daily to more than 1,000 people in three government hospitals across Hyderabad since 2016. Through his Humanity First Foundation, he has served more than 10 million free meals so far.
Hare Ram Pandey has dedicated his life to raising, nurturing and educating 35 girls, whom he found abandoned in the bushes, forests and trains of Jharkhand. He runs Narayan Sewa Ashram and needs urgent financial help.
5. Narayan Seva Ashram
You can contact him at +91-8252121126.For online transfers:Account details: Narayan Sewa Ashram DeogharSBI A/c number: 31521477049IFSC Code: SBIN0006453Gpay/ Phonepe no: 8252121126UPI ID: 8252121126@ybl