Diwali is the time of the year to celebrate the spirit of sharing and giving our blessings with everyone else around us. Let’s take this opportunity to practice our spirit of generosity by sharing the light with those in need.

We at The Better India have chosen five organisations that have been spreading cheer, hope, and light; and here’s how you can help them:

This NGO works towards feeding the poor and educating the children living in slums. They run more than 17 schools in slums across the country, educating more than 2,000 children.

1. Vishalakshi Foundation

Nilay, the founder, says that each child’s education costs Rs 1,000 per month. If you wish to contribute, contact +91-8588805577, or use this link.

Started in 2014, this is one of India’s first hospices for children. They run a day care and hospital for children with terminal diseases, giving financial, social and emotional support.

2. Happy Feet Home Foundation

You can contribute through this link.

Mohd Sujathullah has been freely distributing breakfast daily to more than 1,000 people in three government hospitals across Hyderabad since 2016. Through his Humanity First Foundation, he has served more than 10 million free meals so far.

3. Humanity First Foundation

He also runs the Humanity Hospital in Hyderabad. If you wish to contribute, pay here.

Set up in 2010, this NGO run by two brothers has rescued, rehabilitated and provided medical treatment to over 26,000 birds of 100 species from within their homes.

4. Wildlife Rescue

To contribute to their cause, visit here. 

Hare Ram Pandey has dedicated his life to raising, nurturing and educating 35 girls, whom he found abandoned in the bushes, forests and trains of Jharkhand. He runs Narayan Sewa Ashram and needs urgent financial help.

5. Narayan Seva Ashram

You can contact him at +91-8252121126. For online transfers: Account details: Narayan Sewa Ashram Deoghar SBI A/c number: 31521477049 IFSC Code: SBIN0006453 Gpay/ Phonepe no: 8252121126 UPI ID: 8252121126@ybl

.