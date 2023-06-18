Nidagudi Ambedkar School presently has vibrant walls, plush infrastructure, a garden, and a library which did not exist a few years ago.
It is a far cry from what it used to be — dilapidated and without even the minimal amenities such as a washroom.
These remarkable changes came into place with 39-year-old Veeranna Madiwalar, the headmaster’s efforts.
Born and brought up in a small family in Kaliwal village in Karnataka, Veeranna had a troublesome childhood with a lot of financial problems.
He says, “My father was a daily wager and worked hard, just earning enough to bring food to the table.”
It was his uncle who saw potential in him and financed his education while pushing him to work harder.
“I studied in a government school, and the infrastructure, teaching methods, and school grounds were never up to the mark. I always dreamt of bringing change as I grew up,” he says.
After completing his schooling, Veeranna worked as a daily wage earner to fund his higher education.
It was in 2007, that his dream of becoming a teacher came true. He took charge of Nidagudi Ambedkar School in 2016.
Using his own funds, he started small — first, he planted a few trees across the campus, and launched repair work of the structure
He posted his work on Facebook and soon people from various parts of the country started to approach him with donations.
“A gentleman from Mysuru donated nearly Rs 1.5 Lakh for the school. Another person from Chanapatna donated a smart TV to the school,” he shares.
The school has a language lab, where the students, with the help of pictorial books and audio-visual resources, learn English and Kannada.
As a result of these positive changes, the school’s attendance has increased from 76 to 136.
