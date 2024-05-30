Tucked away in Himachal Pradesh, the place is a Himalayan hideaway. Named after the Tirthan River that cuts through it, Tirthan Valley is the place to be this summer.
5. Hidden Waterfalls An uphill hike from the Rolla village will reward you with a view to behold. A tiny jewel of a waterfall is hidden in the forested valley. A longer hike north will take you to Shilt, a shepherd hut with a stunning view, whereas to the south lies Khorli Pohi, the breeding area of the iridescent Monal bird, which is accessible only by permission.