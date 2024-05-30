3. Serolsar Lake After a trek of 6 km from the Jalori Pass, you reach the breathtaking Serolsar lake. Surrounded by ice-covered high peaks, the serene lake reflects the blue of the sky. You can camp here at the lake’s shore overnight and stargaze with your friends. There is also a temple of Goddess Buddhi Nagin, the mother of the 60 Nag Devtas of Himachali folklore, who is believed to reside in the Serolsar lake.