Are you planning to escape the heatwave but are not sure of where to head? Then we have a surprise for you!

Tucked away in Himachal Pradesh, the place is a Himalayan hideaway. Named after the Tirthan River that cuts through it, Tirthan Valley is the place to be this summer.

Here are 10 reasons why everyone should visit the place at least once in their life.

1. A Riverside Retreat With the Tirthan River cutting through the valley, the place becomes a quaint destination to enjoy clean river water. Villages like Gushaini and Nagini sit alongside the river, serving as a perfect getaway for nature lovers.

2. A place where mountains kiss the clouds Imagine this – sprawling alpine meadows and dense coniferous forests overlooking huge mountains touching the clouds. You can also enjoy bird watching in the area.

3. Serolsar Lake After a trek of 6 km from the Jalori Pass, you reach the breathtaking Serolsar lake. Surrounded by ice-covered high peaks, the serene lake reflects the blue of the sky. You can camp here at the lake’s shore overnight and stargaze with your friends. There is also a temple of Goddess Buddhi Nagin, the mother of the 60 Nag Devtas of Himachali folklore, who is believed to reside in the Serolsar lake.

4. Rustic Riverside Homes Tirthan Valley is also a great place to enjoy the traditional Himachali homes along the river. The gorgeous wooden building of ‘Raju’s Guesthouse’ in Gushaini is a must-visit tourist attraction.

5. Hidden Waterfalls An uphill hike from the Rolla village will reward you with a view to behold. A tiny jewel of a waterfall is hidden in the forested valley. A longer hike north will take you to Shilt, a shepherd hut with a stunning view, whereas to the south lies Khorli Pohi, the breeding area of the iridescent Monal bird, which is accessible only by permission.

