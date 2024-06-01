Did you know that about 60 percent of waste at home comprises organic waste that is dumped recklessly in landfills?
Over time, this organic waste breaks down and releases methane gas emissions leading to global warming.
Hyderabad-based Pavani Lolla understood that while organic waste was a problem, it could also be turned into an opportunity.
In 2020, she came up with an innovative composter ‘Vapra odour-free home composter’ and green mix with which a household can compost their waste in just seven days.
“Usually, the process of composting takes 45 to 60 days, but with this, we can prepare compost in just seven days. We do not increase the temperature of the composter artificially, it is a natural process,” she says.
“Another major problem is that composting piles smell like ammonia as food waste breaks down into nitrogen. Our green mix removes this smell and allows you to recycle waste at home without any discomfort,” she adds.
Priced at Rs 3,500, the food waste composter comes along with a green mix powder.
“Our kit comprises a rotating composter and a 2 kg pack of green mix powder. To the composter, add a complete pack of green mix powder, add 400 ml of water on day 1, and mix it with your hand,” she informs.
She shares that one can add kitchen waste of any kind — including fruit peels, leftover rice, and roti, to the composter. “Once you add the waste, close the lid and rotate/spin the composter five times,” she adds.
Pavani informs that in a month, the machine converts at least 30 kg of kitchen waste into useful compost. The portable composter can be kept anywhere just like a dustbin.
So far, Future Steps has sold more than 6,000 composting kits across Telangana, Maharashtra, New Delhi, and Karnataka.