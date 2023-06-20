Applications are being sought by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for 113 positions across different departments.
The available posts include specialist grade III, assistant surgeon/medical officer, senior assistant controller, and assistant professor/lecturer.
The candidate must be either a citizen of India, a subject of Nepal, Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came to India before 1 January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India.
The candidate can also be a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or the East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam.
The candidates have to pay Rs 25 as an application fee. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from fee payment.
Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post and pay the fee for each post in the prescribed manner.
For specialist grade III, senior assistant controller and assistant professor/ lecturer, the maximum age limit is 40 years while for an assistant surgeon/ medical officer, it is 35 years.
The selection will be done by a recruitment test followed by an interview. The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, and SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of 100.
The online application process started on 10 June 2023, and the last date for submitting the application form is 29 June 2023.