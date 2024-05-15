The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exams are one of the most competitive and challenging examinations to conquer and often require multiple attempts.
IAS officer Sonal Goel, currently serving as the Resident Commissioner at Tripura Bhawan in New Delhi, too carries such a story.
Sonal shared tips for aspirants and what she did differently in her second attempt by sharing the marksheet of her first attempt.
To every aspirant, she says, “No obstacle is insurmountable. Every setback and failure is an opportunity to learn, improvise and ultimately, triumph. It is through perseverance, that greatness is achieved.”