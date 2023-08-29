The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the post of specialist grade III assistant professor (cardiology) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.
There are nine open seats for the indicated post, under which the selected candidate will teach undergraduate and postgraduate medical students; conduct research work; and render patient care in the specialty, among others.
The maximum age limit for the post is 40 years for the unreserved category, 45 years for SC/ST candidates, and 43 years for Other Backward Classes candidates.
The candidates will be appointed for a period of one year in the Delhi headquarters, but the officers appointed to the service shall be liable to serve anywhere in India.
The candidates should hold an MBBS and postgraduate degree in the concerned specialty.
The candidate should have three years of teaching experience as a senior resident/ tutor/ demonstrator/ registrar/ assistant professor/ lecturer in the concerned specialty or super-specialty.