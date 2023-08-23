Bengaluru-based media and production house Nature inFocus, conceived by friends and wildlife enthusiasts Rohit Varma (50) and Kalyan Varma (43), is a paradise for nature lovers.
The idea took shape in 2011 when Rohit — a marketing professional from Madhya Pradesh — and Kalyan — an engineer from Andhra Pradesh — met during a photography expedition.
“We felt there was no single platform where people who love nature could meet and interact,” says Kalyan.
“We felt the need to do more than just click and share images.”
Today, not just photographers but also researchers, conservationists, scientists, and filmmakers are a part of the community.
Here’s a glimpse of some astounding shots captured by the community’s photographers.
