The Qila Mubarak was built by Raja Dab during 90–110 AD using mud bricks of the Kushana period. The fort was once a place of captivity for Razia Sultana, the first and only woman to rule the Delhi Sultanate.
Made with red-laterite stone, the fort was built by Ahmad Shah of the Bahman dynasty in 1347 in Persian style-architecture. It was occupied by Prince Ulugh Khan of the Tughlaq dynasty and recaptured by Sultan Ala-ud-Din Bahman Shah of the Bahmani Sultanate.
Built in the 11th century under Kakatiya Dynasty, the fort was later captured by the Delhi Sultanate. An interesting fact about the fort is that it is surrounded by moats, 16 feet wide and 13 feet deep, and filled with crocodiles to protect the fort in case of intrusion.
Alauddin Hussain Shah, the Sultan of Bengal, got separated from his beloved pet falcon while on a hunt. A local boy Basanta Roy was able to locate the pet and as a reward received a good area of land. His descendants built a complex of 108 terracotta temples on this land. But only 72 survive today, known as the Maluti temples.
One of the largest prehistoric fortifications in India, Sisupalgarh flourished from the 3rd century BC and lasted beyond the 4th century AD. Among the ruins, you can still find a marvellous defence system, the elephant caves, and the queen’s palace.
A comfortable 9 km drive from the city of Ahmedabad, it is the resting place of Shaikh Ahmed Khattu Ganj Baksh, a Sufi saint and a close friend of Ahmed Shah. The architecture is a mix of West Asian, Islamic, and Hindu designs.
The Sultan of Ahmednagar built this magnificent fort at the request of the fishermen’s tribe of Maharashtra. The fort had 572 cannons and 26 rounded bastions for its defence, some of which are still intact. It also hosts palaces, quarters for officers, and places of worship to explore.
Built during the 7th century AD, Fort Kalinjar literally means ‘the destroyer of time’. True enough, the place was invaded several times but only captured a handful of times. A considerable part of the fort is still intact and good for exploration.
An ancient city that finds mention in ancient Hindu and Buddhist texts, the temples in the town were built during the 5th and 6th centuries. It is home to several remains of historical monuments — such as pillars with inscriptions that date back to the Gupta Empire.
Nestled among the beautiful views of the Himalayan ranges, Rabdentse is the evidence of a city that flourished in the bygone era. Apart from the remains of the walls, you can also see the Three Chortens — the place of worship of the former royal family that ruled Sikkim till the Gurkha invasion of 1814.
The ancient site, whose name means one less than a crore, or 99,99,999, has gigantic sculptures of Hindu deities that have been chiselled out of a hill. About 30 to 40 feet high, the deities are believed to date back to between the 8th and 9th centuries.
