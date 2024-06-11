Who doesn’t dream of escaping life’s responsibilities and expectations to lose themselves in the quiet of the mountains, the gentle roar of the sea, and the endless green of the plains?

While solo travelling can be incredibly liberating, it can also feel intimidating. If you're looking for a solo adventure but are hesitant to go alone, here are eight women-only travel groups that ensure your trips are fun, safe, and memorable.

1. Bukit.Travel

Bukit.travel empowers solo female travellers with comprehensive travel itineraries and certified local experts, ensuring safety and unique insights into destinations.

This Bengaluru-based startup has hosted over 250 solo women’s travels, promoting women-owned enterprises. Contact them here.

2. Jugni

Jugni offers stress-free and adventurous voyages led by certified outdoor leaders, allowing women to reclaim their travel agency without the hassle of planning. Their model focuses on relaxation and making the most of solo time. Reach out to them here.

3. Womaniya on      Roadtrips

Founded by Priti Vishwakarma, this group ensures women feel secure and adventurous on their travels. Memorable trips like a trek to Spiti Valley with a 70-year-old participant highlight their commitment to safety and inspiration. Get in touch with them here.

4. F5Escapes

Founder Malini Gowrishankar realised the power of solo travel early on and created F5Escapes to offer women safe, off-beat adventures. This platform challenges the notion that solo travel is unsafe, empowering women with unique travel experiences. Find more details here.

5. Wovoyage

Wovoyage creates a safe, inclusive space for female travellers with women-friendly accommodation, transportation, and guided tours. This all-women travel community opens doors to new cultural experiences for those hesitant to travel alone. Connect with them here.

6. WeGoBond

WeGoBond provides off-beat nature experiences with a focus on comfort and camaraderie, encouraging women to embrace the calm and return refreshed. Their trips promote the idea that life is outside of your comfort zone. Visit their website here.

7. Women on Clouds

Founded by Shireen, Women on Clouds invites women to “rediscover their souls” through solo travel or trips with other women. The platform is perfect for women who want to travel with their mothers, sisters, and friends to explore together and foster deep connections. Check them out here.

8. Wander Womaniya

Anuj Jain’s Wander Womaniya creates endless travel possibilities for women, emphasising self-expression through travel. The platform ensures luxurious, memorable experiences with expert planning, motivating women to explore the world. Contact them here.

.