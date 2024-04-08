The two-day festival celebrated during the auspicious full-moon day of Buddha Purnima, is known for its extravagant cultural activities, dance, music, fireworks and more.
The festival is a window into the tribal life and culture of Rajasthan. It begins with a traditional procession with folk dance performances followed by a boat race at Nakki Lake.Dates: 10 to 12 May
2. Moatsu Festival, Nagaland
Celebrated on 1 May, the Moatsu festival is observed by the Ao tribe in the town of Mokokchung of Nagaland.
One of the symbolic rituals during the festival, Sangpangtu, where a big fire is lit and people sit around it, authentic food and rice beer are served to accompany the celebrations.Dates: 1st May
3. Hemis Festival, Ladakh
The Hemis festival is celebrated annually on the 10th day of the Tse-Chu, the lunar month in the Tibetan calendar, and is a celebration of good over evil.
During the festival, the locals dress up in traditional attires and gather in the courtyard of the monastery, which is decorated beautifully to host the celebrations.Dates: 10 to 23 June
4. International Flower Festival, Sikkim
The fest organised by the Tourism Department of the Government of Sikkim is a celebration of flora and showcases hundreds of varieties of flowers and plants.
The event is a great opportunity for biodiversity or nature enthusiasts who can witness the myriad of flora and also attend seminars that can offer a lot of interesting insights from experts.Dates: 1 to 31 May
5. Ganga Dusshera, Uttarakhand
Also known as the Dasar Festival, it starts on the Amavasya night (waxing moon) of the Hindu calendar and ends on Dashami tithi (10th Day).
The devotees take a dip in the holy water of the Ganges river, believing it to cleanse their soul and all their sins. After taking a bath, people also meditate on the banks of the river.Date: 16 June
6. Yuru Kabgyat Festival, Leh
Similar to the Hemis festival, the main attraction of this festival is the masked dances or chams performed by monks to keep evil spirits at bay.
In a cham, monks adorn their faces with large vibrant masks and move around in circular motions to the beats of cymbals and drums.Date: 3 to 4 June
7. Shimla Summer Festival, Himachal Pradesh
The Shimla festival marks the arrival of the summer season in the capital of Himachal Pradesh and also is celebrated as a tribute to the gods for a bountiful harvest.
The festival, which started in 1960, hosts several events for tourists ranging from a gala of musical performances, cultural activities, folk performances, local handicraft exhibitions, fashion shows, dog shows and more.Dates: Not announced yet
8. Yercaud Summer Festival, Tamil Nadu
The summer festival held every year during the second week of May is a much-awaited event in the state, and one of its major attractions is the flower show.
Other than that, the festival also hosts activities such as boat races, dog shows, cultural events, and more.Dates: 21 to 28 May
9. Saka Dawa Festival, Ladakh
The festival celebrates the birth of Lord Buddha, his enlightenment, and his death or Mahaparinirvana.
Saka means star and Dawa is translated as a month in the Ladakhi language. The festival starts with all the monks gathering in the courtyard of the monastery and then taking pledges, which include pledges like ‘not to kill anyone’, ‘not to steal’ and many more.Date: 23 May
10. Ooty Summer Festival, Tamil Nadu
The Ooty Summer Festival, a century old event is held annually on the premises of the Botanical Gardens in Ooty.
The festival mainly comprises a flower show that showcases a thousand varieties of flowers and plants, as well as several flower sculptures that present authentic and modern floral craftsmanship and artistry.Date: 17 to 22 May