Every day, domestic workers provide crucial services to millions of households. Often, they are denied minimum wages and exploited for long working hours.
A large army of this unorganised sector toils without any social security cover. Here are five government schemes with which you can help your domestic staffers secure their lives financially.
Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana:
This scheme encourages citizens to avail various financial services such as insurance and pensions. It does not require maintaining a minimum balance. Click
here
to learn more.
Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana:
This insurance scheme offers a cover for death or disability on account of an accident. The cover shall be for the one-year period which is renewable from year to year. Click
here
to fill out the application form.
Atal Pension Yojana:
This pension scheme provides a minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000 at the age of 60 years. Any citizen between 18 and 40 years of age is eligible. Click
here
to know more details.
Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana:
This scheme aims to provide free access to health insurance coverage for low-income people in the country.
It gives a benefit cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year. Click
here
to apply for the scheme.
Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana:
This maternity benefit programme provides a cash incentive of Rs 5,000 for pregnant and lactating mothers. To receive the cash benefit, apply
here
.
.