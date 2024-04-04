For her father who was unwell in 2019, Ravneet Kaur grew her first plant, wheatgrass. There has been no looking back for her ever since.
Today, Ravneet’s terrace garden in her Ludhiana home is an oasis of green, with over 200 pots and plants.
Seeing the plants thrive motivated her to grow more. She was also inspired by famous gardeners like Ekta Chaudhry and Worm Rani on Instagram.
She started her gardening journey with five pots, which included spinach and brinjal, which she considers ‘easy vegetables to grow’.
An MBA graduate with a BEd degree, it was in this green oasis that she found peace and happiness.
She asks every aspiring gardener to be ready for failure due to unfavourable weather conditions or pest attacks.