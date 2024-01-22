Alia Wasim, 50, grew up in Kodaikanal amid beautiful and lush greenery all around her.
So when she had to move to Noida, all she missed was being close to nature.
Confined to an apartment with less space, she could not plant as many plants as she wanted. “Despite having no space, I had planted around 15 saplings in my old house,” she recalls.
Five years ago, when she moved to her current home, she was delighted as it had bigger space for her to make her dream garden.
She uses six spaces to exclusively grow Alia’s favourite plants — four balconies and two patios.
Presently, her garden has over 3,000 plants and is covered with lush green plants all around.
Calling it her ‘mini hill station’, Alia maintains an organic garden by using natural homemade manure only.
She grows a variety of vegetables and fruits such as chikoo, guava, pomegranate, peaches, and papayas, as well as seasonal flowers and foliage plants. Her vegetable repertoire includes brinjals, ladies’ fingers, and chilli for everyday use.
Due to the vast green cover, her house remains cool even during the scorching summer.
“My piece of advice to everyone is that try to plant at least one sapling in your house. You will feel proud about that decision later. It will make you and your home healthier and happier,’ she says.