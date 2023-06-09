If you are a trekking enthusiast, then the rains create the perfect atmosphere for new adventures. And the Western Ghats in Maharashtra are undoubtedly any adventure seeker’s paradise.
Here’s a list of the 10 best treks you can take in Maharashtra this monsoon.
Lohagad Fort Trek
: Situated near Lonavala, the mountain range divides the basins of the Pavana and Indrayani rivers and overlooks the Pavana lake, offering a beautiful view from the top.
Rajmachi Fort Trek:
The fort is at a height of 2,750 ft above sea level. It is surrounded by lush green mountains and beautiful waterfalls making it a perfect trekking site.
Ratangad Fort Trek:
This 400-year-old fort, once used by Maratha ruler Shivaji Maharaj, offers a stunning view of the nearby mountains and the Bhandardara dam.
Raigad Fort Trek:
The fort is accessible only through a pathway with over 1,700 steps. It is a five km long route where one can witness the beautiful views of the Sahyadri mountains.
Harishchandragad Trek:
This trek offers an amazing experience where one can witness several caves, temples, and sunrise and sunset viewpoints.
Karnala Fort Trek:
The fort is believed to be built in the 14th century. The trek offers a mesmerising view of the valley, you can spot several varieties of birds on the trail.
Torna Fort Trek:
The lush green trail offers stunning views from the top, including that of the Budhla Machi and Zunjar Machi cliffs around the fort, which is a must-see.
Korigad Fort Trek:
Passing through several dense forests and waterfalls, the trail is truly a delight for nature lovers. Besides, there are two lakes in the fort.
Garbett Point Trek:
The Garbett plateau is located in the southwest direction of Matheran. It is an eco-sensitive region as well as Asia’s only automobile-free hill station.
Sagargad Fort Trek:
Located in the Alibaug region, the fort is perfect for those who love both the sea and the mountains. It offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea as well.
