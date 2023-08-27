1. Nap Naang
This unique and delicious pudding from Nagaland is prepared from glutinous or sticky black rice, which gives it its distinct nutty aftertaste and a deep purple hue.
The creamy dessert is rich in fibre and complex carbohydrates.
2. Parwal Ki Mithai
The delectable dessert from Bihar is prepared by filling sweet
khoya
stuffing inside pointed gourds. It’s the perfect sweet and savoury dessert.
3. Adhirasam
Although it looks similar to the modern doughnut, Adhirasams date back to the 16th century to the rule of Vijayanagara emperor Krishnadevaraya.
Simply put, the Tamil Nadu dessert is a pastry made from rice flour, jaggery, butter and pepper.
4. Pootharekulu
With origins in the small village of Atreyapuram of Andhra Pradesh, Pootharekulu is a wafer-like sweet.
A rice batter called
jaya biyyam
is used to prepare the rice paper which is then coated in sugar and ghee and stuffed with dry fruits and jaggery.
5. Elaneer Payasam
Made with tender coconut pulp mixed with condensed milk, this quick version of
kheer
is a brilliant addition to your daily meals.
6. Shorbhaja
The sweet gem is currently prepared only in a handful of sweetshops in West Bengal but remains a loved one.
Made with condensed milk, the delicacy is prepared with leftover
sandesh
that has been deep-fried in oil or
ghee
.
7. Dehroris
These scrumptious dumplings from Chhatisgarh are made of rice and curd, which are then deep-fried in
ghee
and sweetened with
chashni
or sugar syrup.
Often served with a glass of buttermilk, this sweet is often advised as a way to regulate body temperature.
8. Pitha
This Assam delight is prepared with a sweet stuffing of jaggery, preferably nolen gur, khus khus or poppy seeds, khoya, sesame seeds and coconut.
It is often prepared in Assam during the Bihu festival.
9. Patoleo
The steamed sweet from Goa is cooked by spreading rice paste over a turmeric leaf.
The batter once spread over the leaf is then stuffed with Goan coconut jaggery, freshly grated coconut and cinnamon powder.
10. Madhurjan Thongba
This Manipuri speciality is deep-fried gram flour or besan dumplings dropped in a thick base of sweet condensed milk flavoured with bay leaves and cardamom.
One can serve it with a topping of crushed nuts or freshly grated coconut.
