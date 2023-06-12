India has been home to hundreds of traditional art forms that are passed down from generation to generation.
Here are ten traditional folk arts from different states that have been given GI tag by the government of India.
Chowk PooranaThis art form is made using flour and rice, and is believed to conjure the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi to ward off evil spirits. Having originated in from Punjab, it is also practised in states like Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
AipanPractised on a piece of cloth, paper and the walls to adorn the god/goddess of the household, Aipan art is done on important occasions like birth and thread ceremonies in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.
KangraBorn in the beautiful landscapes of the lower Himalayan hills in the 18th century, Kangra’s central theme is around the Sringara Rasa, which depicts the stories of Radha and Krishna.
Mughal miniature paintingsMughal miniature paintings are depictions of different events such as hunting activities and royal life in miniature form. The art form is said to have emerged from Persian portraits. Despite their tiny size, these paintings are extremely vivid and detailed with bright colours.
MadhubaniMadhubani was born in Janakpur, the ancient capital of Mithila in present-day Bihar and Nepal region. The paintings depict flora and fauna, women, gods and goddesses, geometrical patterns and scenes from ancient tales or auspicious occasions.
WarliOne of the oldest art forms, Warli art from Maharashtra traces its origin back to 2500 BCE. The focal theme of the paintings used to be nature and its elements, but it later progressed to depict everyday life.
KalamkariNative to Andhra Pradesh, Kalamkari has two forms — Machilipatnam and Srikalahasti. While Machilipatnam is block printed, Srikalahasti is made with a free hand using a pen. The paintings were patronised by the British.
GondA native to Madhya Pradesh, Gond art is considered to be 1400 years old and gets its name from the Dravidian word ‘Kond’ which means green mountain. The main subject of the art is nature, while taking inspiration from myths and legends.
RoganBorn in Kutch, Gujarat, the art is made using a flat iron rod with beautiful bright colours like orange, red and blue. Rogan art has geometrical patterns, birds and flowers, and is usually painted on rugs, sarees and scarves.
Thanjavur PaintingsThis classical South Indian art form originated in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu. What makes it unique is the detailed work with an inlay of precious and semi-precious stones and glittering gold foil.