Archana Nooguri became a government school teacher at 19 and is today the headmistress atthe Mandal Parishad primary school in Rebbenapally, Mancherial, in Telangana.
For her service over two decades in transforming the lives of the students in that village through education, she received the National Teachers Award in 2023.
From a non-descript centre of learning with just a few students, this 42-year-old has transformed the school into a mecca of learning, offering holistic growth through a variety of extra-curricular activities.
Hailing from the same district, she was well acquainted with the problems plaguing the students and their parents there.
The first task she worked on was improving the enrolment rates in the school. She visited the tribal hamlets and spoke to the parents.
“They don’t have proper houses and were not even aware of the school around as no one was enrolled from their area. I visited them daily for 15 days to convince them. I told them how essential education is and how it can help their children lead a better life,” adds Archana.
The parents were convinced and sent their children to school. However, transportation was a challenge as there were no pucca roads.
To solve this problem, Archana arranged for an auto to pick up and drop off the students daily, at her own expense.
From 34 students in November 2000, when Archana joined the school, today the school has 275 students.
She has also developed the school infrastructure through funding from former students, local politicians and NGOs.
She has built a library with 1,000 books, procured computers, projectors, added two classrooms, a water purifier plant and some furniture.
She also arranges for karate and dance classes twice a week at her own expense to hone the students’ skills.
Since 2016, she has also introduced English as the medium of instruction. She has enlisted the services of four private teachers, two of whom she pays from her own pocket.
“I know the importance of education, it is the only tool supporting me in life. The only way ahead for these students is education. I want every student to earn a good livelihood,” she adds.