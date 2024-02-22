Tourists who visit this pristine site, call it a mini-Switzerland!
The village was originally developed in the 1920s for the Shanan Hydel Project. Today it is famous for the Trout Fish Farm and the Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary.
2. Tarkarli, Maharashtra
If you’re looking for a summer that spells ‘adventure’, Tarkarli is the place for you. Its calm and clear waters are the perfect setting for jet skiing and parasailing.
You can even relax on a boat ride through the backwaters of the Karli River.
3. Betaab Valley, Kashmir
Colourful flowers interspersed between the deodar foliage of the Himalayas are the view you will be treated to during your visit to Betaab Valley.
A fun fact is that the valley gained popularity and was named after the hit film Betaab (1983) starring Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh, which was shot here.
4. Wari Chora, Meghalaya
The natural beauty of the place isn’t the only attraction here. The village is home to the Garo tribe who sustain themselves through hunting and have an excellent knowledge of medicinal plants.
The Aginma Wari Fish Sanctuary is known for its rich aquatic biodiversity.
5. Ponmudi, Kerala
Though the ride through the Ponmudi Hills is winding, you’ll have company in the form of the mist on the mountains and the exotic butterflies.
The 18 km trek to the Varayadumotta mountain range is considered the toughest one in South India. Hear, hear, adventurers!
6. Chopta, Uttarakhand
In the heart of the birding paradise here, you can watch over 240 species of birds, including native and migratory species like Himalayan monal, Himalayan swiftlet, Himalayan griffon and scarlet finch.
The area is a paradise for trekkers owing to the terrain and the valleys here.
7. Kavvayi, Kerala
Originally known as Kavil Pattanam, the island is now known as Kavvayi and featured in the writings of Marco Polo, the Venetian Merchant who travelled to Asia in the 13th century.
Kavil Pattanam used to be a prime centre for the trade of spices and gems from Malabar and of the Wootz steel (used in swords and knives) before it was banned by the British in the 17th century.
8. Shangarh, Himachal Pradesh
Serenity seems to be the colour of the day in this beautiful meadow in Himachal Pradesh, where apple orchards sprawl for miles around.
The area is a prime spot for bird watching, and you can spot numerous species of birds right from the Western Tragopan to the rare Monal here.