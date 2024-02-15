Despite advancements in science and technology, mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria show no signs of abating.

Traditional methods like mosquito traps, repellents, and swatters offer a temporary solution but without addressing the real problem – mosquito breeding.

Prasad Phadke developed a product called Eco BioTrap (EBT), which is aimed at reducing the population of mosquitoes and the incidence of vector-borne diseases they carry.

The Eco BioTrap is a 'Made in India' device, which is more affordable than electric vapourisers, mosquito repellents, and coils. It effectively disrupts the mosquito breeding cycle.

He developed a sustainable way of reducing the population through his device EBT. “There was a clear gap in the marketplace, and we needed to innovate and build a biodegradable device that could break the chain of mosquito breeding,” he says.

Developed in 2 years by Prasad and a team of scientists in Ahmedabad, EBT  ‘breaks the chain’ of the breeding of mosquitoes and was incorporated in July 2019.

Female mosquitoes who bite humans (males do not) have an average life span of 15 to 30 days. They only breed in water and lay approximately 500–1,000 eggs in their lifetime.

EBT has three core components — a biodegradable container/vase made from recycled corrugated boxes used extensively in the packaging industry; a natural attractant (plant-based animal food) and insect growth regulators (IGRs); and an industry-standard household insecticide.

“The way EBT works is that you add water to the device. The attractant then lures the female mosquito to breed in this container, and then, the killing ingredient (IGR) ensures that no adult emerges, thereby breaking the chain of reproduction,” claims Prasad.

He adds that the EBT targets the female mosquitoes by mimicking the ideal mosquito breeding ground to lay their eggs.

“Our patented waterproofing technology along with a quick and efficient delivery of the IGR solution then eliminates the female mosquito and 100% of her larvae. As a result, not a single adult mosquito emerges from the BioTraps,” he adds.

Entirely made in India and manufactured in their Pune-based factory, a unit of EBT covers an area of around 400 square feet and costs approximately INR 500 (on Amazon).

The BioTrap should be placed on the floor, away from direct sunlight. Results can be seen after a week according to Prasad.

Once its shelf life comes to an end after four to six weeks (marked by water leakage), the used unit of EBT should be treated as dry waste and recycled accordingly.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) used EBT in Dharavi, as part of a pilot project. Prasad claims that there was a 80 percent reduction in vector-borne diseases in the slum.

Prasad appeared on Shark Tank India Season 3.

.