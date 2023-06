5. The Cottage Nigeen “The Cottage is filled with memories of our yesteryears and our children who have moved on in life. It was thrown open to guests just to share the joys of having lived in a Kashmiri house,” says the host, Riyaz. Address: Mirza Bagh Nigeen Hazratbal, near Nigeen Lake, Srinagar, Kashmir – 190006 Contact: +9697985515 Price: Rs 6,000/night onwards